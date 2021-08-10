North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival comes back to Marion for 2021

“We have protocols in place for COVID prevention that goes beyond what local restrictions typically require,” said Evans.

Evans Media Source is committed to continue the festival with the following protocols:

Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available throughout the venue and it is recommended that they be used during the festival.

Provide a “safe zone” during the festival. The safe zone is an area designated and blocked off with great visibility to the stage that separates those who wish to have a mask 100% of the time or have weak immune systems. “This is something we will most likely continue to do because we also have many who have compromised immune system‘s that are totally unrelated to COVID,” said Evans.

Rain check tags will be handed out. It is a free lanyard that signifies in a polite way that wearer wants no contact.

Attendees will be able to bring small coolers at the performances but they have to fit underneath their chairs.