North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival comes back to Marion for 2021

After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19, the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival returns to Marion starting Thursday.
And plans are underway for another big country music event in Marion by 2022.
Evans Media Source, the owners and promoters, will hold the bluegrass festival at Tom Johnson Camping World’s pavilion starting Thursday, Aug. 12 and lasting through Saturday, Aug. 14. Ernie Evans with Evans Media Source said he’s excited about bringing the festival back to Marion.
“People are already starting to come in,” Evans said on Tuesday.
Adams Bluegrass LLC owned and operated this and other bluegrass festivals from Virginia down to Florida for many years. But after the 2019 season, promoter Norman Adams retired and turned over his operation to Evans Media Source.
“I agree it is great to be back and get this long running event back out there for the many fans who have supported it all these years,” said Evans to The McDowell News.
2020 would have been the 10th year for this festival at Tom Johnson Camping World’s pavilion but the promoters and Tom Johnson officials thought the best thing to do last year was to cancel it because of COVID. But this year, the 46th annual North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival is coming back into Marion with some COVID protocols in place.
“We have protocols in place for COVID prevention that goes beyond what local restrictions typically require,” said Evans.
Evans Media Source is committed to continue the festival with the following protocols:
Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available throughout the venue and it is recommended that they be used during the festival.
Provide a “safe zone” during the festival. The safe zone is an area designated and blocked off with great visibility to the stage that separates those who wish to have a mask 100% of the time or have weak immune systems. “This is something we will most likely continue to do because we also have many who have compromised immune system‘s that are totally unrelated to COVID,” said Evans.
Rain check tags will be handed out. It is a free lanyard that signifies in a polite way that wearer wants no contact.
Attendees will be able to bring small coolers at the performances but they have to fit underneath their chairs.
“Basically we will follow the recommended guidelines as they are written in each location that we work in,” he added. “Currently, our company works in six different states and it changes not only from state to state but sometimes county to county. In all cases, we are vetting at the entrance watching for people who may show symptoms and we are usually including the protocols in all of our sales collateral and advertising.”
The headliners for this year include such big names in bluegrass as Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Doyle Lawson, The Lonesome River Band and Larry Stephenson. Other featured artists will be The Malpass Brothers, Deeper Shade of Blue, Backline, Bandana Rhythm, Dave Adkins, Alex Leach Band, Chosen Road, The Bluegrass Mountaineers and Corey Zink & Company, according to the Website for Evans Media Source.
This event draws thousands of people to McDowell County and many of them park their campers and RVs in the rally park at Tom Johnson’s. The festival will have numerous vendors at Tom Johnson’s rally park. The food vendors will have hamburgers, barbecue, ice cream, funnel cakes and boiled peanuts. There will be jewelry and craft vendors too.
All of the artists will sell their own CDs and souvenirs and sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.
The show goes on rain or shine under a covered pavilion and tent, with tickets available at the gate.
Daily ticket prices are $45 for adults in advance and $50 at the gate. A three-day adult ticket is $95 in advance and $100 at the gate. For children ages 7-15, the cost is $50 for three days in advance, $55 at the gate. Children younger than 7 are free when accompanied by parents. Tickets may be ordered online at www.evansmediasource.com.
Sherry Boyd will be the mistress of ceremonies. Caroline Owens will do the opening ceremony.
Evans added he and his team are putting together another event at Tom Johnson for 2022. This separate show will feature classic country music and it will take place for two days one week before the bluegrass festival.
“We are excited to be coming back but also want to announce that in 2022 will be adding another event that will feature more classic country music the week before the bluegrass festival,” said Evans to The McDowell News. “We are very excited about this because this event will not only feature some of the stars of the Grand Ole Opry, but it will also incorporate some very popular bluegrass and gospel as seen on TV.”
Some of the confirmed country artists for this event are The Bellamy Brothers, The Malpass Brothers, Teea Goans, Rhonda Vincent and Buddy Jewell.
“There’s more coming but those are confirmed,” said Evans to The McDowell News.
Here’s the schedule for this year’s bluegrass festival:
Thursday, Aug. 12
Open stage – 11 a.m.
The Bluegrass Mountaineers – noon and 6 p.m.
Dave Adkins Band – 1 and 7 p.m.
The Alex Leach Band – 2 and 10 p.m.
Corey Zink & Company – 3 and 8 p.m.
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage – 4 and 9 p.m.
Intermission – 5 p.m.
Moon Light Jam after the 10 p.m. Alex Leach Band show
Friday, Aug. 13
Open stage – 11 a.m.
Corey Zink & Company – noon
Bandana Rhythm – 1 p.m.
The Alex Leach Band – 2 and 6 p.m.
Lonesome River Band – 3 and 8 p.m.
The Malpass Brothers – 4 and 9 p.m.
Intermission – 5 p.m.
Backline 7 and 10 p.m.
Moon Light Jam after the 10 p.m. Backline show
Saturday, Aug. 14
Open stage – 11 a.m.
Backline – noon
Chosen Road – 1 and 6 p.m.
Deeper Shade of Blue – 2 and 7 p.m.
Larry Stephenson Band – 3 and 8 p.m.
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver – 4 and 9 p.m.
Intermission – 4:45 p.m.
Bandana Rhythm – 10 p.m.
Moon Light Jam after the 10 p.m. Bandana Rhythm show
For more information, you can visit www.evansmediasource.com.