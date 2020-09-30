North Carolina moves to Phase 3. Here's what it means

Are non-bar nightclubs, lounges, adult entertainment facilities, other night spots, and arenas open under this Order?

Yes, provided they can comply with the terms of the Order, including the requirement that guests remain seated. All establishments in this category may open their outdoor areas, subject to emergency occupancy limits and other requirements, and may operate indoors subject to the mass gathering limit (25 per facility).

Where are bars, night spots, and arenas allowed to serve alcoholic beverages?

Alcoholic beverages may be consumed only in outdoor seating areas, subject to applicable local and state regulations.

Can guests go inside the bar to order drinks?

If necessary, guests may place orders inside the establishment. However, all alcoholic beverages must be consumed in the outdoor seating area. Guests placing orders inside the establishment must wear face coverings and wait six feet apart.

My bar or nightclub does not have a designated outdoor seating area. May I use a parking lot, grassy area, or other designated space?