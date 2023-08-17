FLETCHER — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair is looking for more people to join the fun and work at the fair this year. While the fair has already hired enough staff for information booths and entry positions, hiring continues for dozens of other temporary positions including ticket sellers, ticket takers and police and security officers.

“The Mountain State Fair is an exciting place to work, so we hope people will see an opportunity to have fun and earn some money during the fair’s run,” said Sean McKeon, Mountain State Fair manager. “In addition to the fun, we want to be sure the fair runs smoothly and safely too, so come join our team.”

The 2023 Mountain State Fair is Sept. 8-17. Available positions can be found online at www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair. The link to “employment opportunities” will take interested applicants to a list of jobs and the online application. Pay ranges from $15/hour for ticket takers, to $40/hour for sworn officers.

You must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma, GED or equivalency to apply and be able to provide I-9 identity documents, social security card and driver’s license or state ID.