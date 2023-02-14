Keep NC Beautiful and NC Beautiful have merged to form Keep North Carolina Beautiful. Both organizations have a long history of working to preserve the physical beauty of North Carolina. Together, their goal is to help communities in beautification efforts to improve environments in hometowns throughout North Carolina through hands-on educational projects for children and cleanup efforts.

As former Gov. Dan K. Moore stated, “Beauty is more than making things look pretty in our cities and rural areas. It also means the logical and orderly development of all the resources in our state.” This is the standard Keep North Carolina Beautiful strives for, to keep the state beautiful and clean. Whether it’s school children building outdoor classrooms, providing azaleas to civic groups, or a Boy Scout troop planting azaleas at an elder care facility, the group encourages and assists North Carolinians to keep N.C. beautiful.

Additionally, through the Window of Opportunity Grants to schools, educational organizations are given grants that teach children the benefits and long-term effects of sustainable beautification and recycling projects. Each year from September to the end of November, schools are asked to submit their grant proposals with projects that meet this criteria. In January, the winners are announced with grants being distributed in February.

KNCB’s major fundraiser will be a Golf Tournament held at the Pinehurst Resort from July 21-23, sponsored by Harrah’s Cherokee Casino. Visit www.keepncbeautiful.org for additional information on playing or donating.

Keep North Carolina Beautiful (KNCB) engages and supports organizations and individuals with active beautification and anti-litter programs. KNCB concentrates on hands-on and merit-based programs designed to empower citizens to preserve the natural beauty of the state of North Carolina. For more information, visitwww.keepncbeautiful.org, call 919-828-3190 or email cgolden@keepncbeautiful.org.