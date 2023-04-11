From 2013 to 2022, McDowell County experienced 12 floods, which is more than what most other surrounding counties have gone through during that time.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Storm Events Database has released an interactive map of all 100 counties in North Carolina. This map shows the number of floods for each county in the state between an almost 10-year period from 2013 to 2022. McDowell is one of the leading counties in the area for flash flooding.

According to this map, McDowell had 12 floods during that time. Other surrounding counties experienced lesser numbers of flooding. They are Buncombe (six), Yancey (one), Mitchell (three), Avery (one), Rutherford (six), Cleveland (three) and Catawba (six). The big exception of the surrounding counties is Burke, which had 20 floods during that time. Caldwell experienced 12, the same number as McDowell.

The counties in North Carolina with the greatest numbers of floods from 2013 to 2022 are New Hanover on the Atlantic coast, which had 46 during that time. Brunswick, which is next to New Hanover, experienced 35 floods.

In the mountains, Watauga County experienced 38 floods from 2013 to 2022, according to the interactive map.

So, what causes counties like McDowell, Burke and Caldwell to have more floods compared to other parts of the state?

Danl Crawley, who works with the Foothills Action Network in addition to The McDowell News, said it has a lot to do with location.

“The orientation of the Southern Appalachians and western North Carolina’s relatively close proximity to moisture sources like the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico helps make the rain pattern unique to our region,” said Crawley.

He added something as basic as the Bermuda High, which is a high pressure system located over the Atlantic Ocean, during the summer can help increase southeast winds from the surface up to about 10,000 feet. Those winds can transport the extra moisture content and then serve as an extra lifting mechanism once they get to the escarpment, which is a long, steep slope at the end of a plateau.

“A lot of times in the summer if you have a southeast fetch below 10,000 feet and then very light winds elsewhere, the storms will anchor themselves along the escarpment creating heavy rain amounts,” said Crawley.

McDowell Emergency Management Director Will Kehler and his department have years of experience dealing with floods in McDowell County.

“With McDowell County being located along the Continental Divide and on the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge this does make the county more susceptible to flash flooding during certain types of weather systems,” said Kehler to The McDowell News.

Upslope flow, as it is called, is where moisture is pumped in against the Blue Ridge Escarpment.

“We commonly refer to this area as the northwest sections of McDowell County including Crooked Creek, Old Fort, P.G., Woodlawn, Little Switzerland, Ashford, North Cove and along the Blue Ridge Parkway,” said Kehler. “These areas are more susceptible to high rainfall amounts, especially during a tropical storm or hurricane that tracks near western North Carolina. These systems are notorious for dumping 6 to 10 inches of rain in a short period of time. This amount of rainfall normally leads to significant flash flooding, which then triggers swift water rescues and causes significant property damage.”

During his career with McDowell Emergency Management, Kehler remembers well the damage caused by Hurricanes Frances and Ivan in September 2004 when significant and life-threatening flash flooding occurred across McDowell. Another historic year occurred in 2018, when McDowell County was affected by three storms including Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Florence, and Hurricane Michael. The most recent storm that left a trail of damage occurred in 2021 when Tropical Storm Fred caused significant damage to western North Carolina counties including McDowell.

“Our office continues to lead recovery efforts related to Tropical Storm Alberto and Fred,” said Kehler to The McDowell News. “While tropical systems are the primary cause, it’s important to remember that slow moving thunderstorms can cause flash flooding as well.”

For example, an isolated flood occurred along Locust Cove Road and Buck Creek in August of 2020. More than 4 inches of rain fell in two hours leading to serious damage along Locust Cove Road. This was an isolated flood but one that posed serious risk to life and property, Kehler said.

During the recent Fire and Rescue College, firefighters and rescue workers from various counties took courses in swift water rescues during a flood. Numerous fire departments in McDowell, along with the Rescue Squad, have swift water equipment and trained personnel. “Flash flooding is one of the most common weather disasters we respond to here,” said Kehler.

McDowell Emergency Services encourages local residents to sign up for free emergency alerts via McDowell’s NIXLE Alert System. You should visit www.nixle.com/ to register.