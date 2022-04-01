No one injured in Clinchfield house fire

Several fire departments and emergency workers responded to a house fire in Clinchfield Thursday night.

At 11:29 p.m., Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 97 Sixth C St. in the Clinchfield area of the city for a reported house fire. Engine 3 arrived on scene within five minutes of being dispatched and reported heavy fire showing from a 1.5 story mill house with two exposures threatened, according to a post by the fire department.

Engine 3 deployed lines and began an aggressive attack on the fire. Firefighters were hindered by multiple live powerlines down and hydrants blocked by debris, but they were able to safely get control of the fire. No injuries or exposure damage were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

According to reports, the house was unoccupied and being remodeled.

Units on scene included Marion Fire Department, Sugar Hill Montford Cove Fire Department, Hankins North Fork Volunteer Fire Department, Nebo Volunteer Fire Department, McDowell County Rescue Squad, McDowell County EMS, Marion Police Department and McDowell County 911 / Emergency Management.

“Thank you to all agencies that assisted and to Duke Energy for their quick response to de-energize the powerlines,” Marion FD said in a Facebook post.