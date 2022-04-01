 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No one injured in Clinchfield house fire

3 house fire 3.jpg

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to any nearby structures.

 MARION FIRE DEPARTMENT
3 house fire 1.jpg

Firefighters responded to heavy flames and smoke.

Several fire departments and emergency workers responded to a house fire in Clinchfield Thursday night.

At 11:29 p.m., Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 97 Sixth C St. in the Clinchfield area of the city for a reported house fire. Engine 3 arrived on scene within five minutes of being dispatched and reported heavy fire showing from a 1.5 story mill house with two exposures threatened, according to a post by the fire department.

3 house fire 2.jpg

Efforts were impeded by downed powerlines and blocked hydrants.

Engine 3 deployed lines and began an aggressive attack on the fire. Firefighters were hindered by multiple live powerlines down and hydrants blocked by debris, but they were able to safely get control of the fire. No injuries or exposure damage were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

According to reports, the house was unoccupied and being remodeled.

3 house fire 4.jpg

Several area departments responded to the fire.
3 house fire 5.jpg

According to posts on the Marion Fire Department's Facebook page, the house was in the process of being remodeled when the fire occurred.

Units on scene included Marion Fire Department, Sugar Hill Montford Cove Fire Department, Hankins North Fork Volunteer Fire Department, Nebo Volunteer Fire Department, McDowell County Rescue Squad, McDowell County EMS, Marion Police Department and McDowell County 911 / Emergency Management.

3 house fire 6.jpg

The aftermath of Thursday night's fire.

“Thank you to all agencies that assisted and to Duke Energy for their quick response to de-energize the powerlines,” Marion FD said in a Facebook post.

