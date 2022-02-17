 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No new deaths reported locally from COVID-19. Positive cases continue.
No new deaths reported locally from COVID-19. Positive cases continue.

McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 39 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 393 individuals in quarantine, 12,159 out of quarantine and 169 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 22%, according to a news release.

COVID-19 testing information

Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html

McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:

Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St. Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)

CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion

Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion

McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion

Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion

Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272

COVID-19 vaccine information

Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html

The McDowell County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811 ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:

CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion

Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion

Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion

Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion

McDowell County Health Department: 828-652-6811, ext. 363

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

First doses: 24,998 (58% of residents ages 5 and older)

Second doses: 23,461 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)

Booster doses: 9,495

COVID-19 outbreak information

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

Outbreaks

Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 25 staff members and five residents have tested positive.

Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 25 staff members and 48 residents have tested positive.

Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 23 staff members and 21 residents have tested positive.

Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 36 staff members and 82 inmates have tested positive.

McDowell Assisted Living: a total of nine staff members and 25 residents has tested positive.

Lake James Lodge: a total of five staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.

McDowell House: a total of three staff members and one resident have tested positive.

