Pistol purchase permits are no longer issued by sheriffs in North Carolina.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has stopped processing pistol purchase permit applications including pending applications, Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said on Tuesday.

All state laws regarding the issuance of pistol purchase permits by sheriffs in North Carolina were repealed on March 29 following a vote by the General Assembly to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41.

This means any person who wants to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina no longer has to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit.

However, any person who wants to purchase a handgun through a firearms dealer will still undergo the background check required under current law and either be sold the handgun or denied sale if the background check indicates the person is disqualified from possessing a firearm.

Criminal penalties still apply for anyone who knowingly transfers a handgun to a person who may not lawfully possess the firearm, such as a convicted felon.

"Therefore, it is important for citizens to remember that anyone wishing to obtain or transfer any firearm, including a handgun, must still comply with federal and State laws governing who may lawfully possess a firearm," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "It is important to understand that North Carolina concealed handgun laws have NOT changed."

Anyone residing in McDowell County wishing to carry a concealed handgun in North Carolina must still apply for and be issued a concealed handgun permit by the sheriff.

Repealing the permit law for handguns is just one part of SB 41, The Charlotte Observer reported.

It allows people attending religious services at places of worship that also serve as schools, or have attached schools, to carry concealed handguns for their protection.

Guns wouldn’t be allowed during school operating hours, or if the building has a notice prohibiting concealed carry on its premises, the media outlet reported.

SB 41 also addresses firearm safety and directs the N.C. Department of Public Safety to launch a two-year statewide awareness campaign to promote safe gun storage, according to The Observer.