New Year's Eve celebrations in Marion and Old Fort: Times and locations

11:30 p.m. to midnight – New Year’s Eve revelers can gather in the middle of Main Street around the oversized gold nugget created by Turtle Laboratories in Marion and prepare to experience this one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve countdown. As the seconds wind down to midnight, spectators can count down from 10 as the nugget drops slowly descends into a large pot of gold.

Old Fort

8 p.m. – Old Fort’s New Year’s Eve celebration begins and the activities will be located around the Arrowhead Monument next to the Old Fort Depot. They will include a performance by McDowell’s own Le Petit Dancers and there will also be a Native American dance performance. The New Year’s Eve celebration in Old Fort will feature a doggie costume contest. There will be free train rides and free bouncy houses for the kids. Mustard’s Last Stand will have hamburgers and hot dogs for people to eat. At midnight, Old Fort will ring in the new year of 2022 by lighting up the Arrowhead Monument.