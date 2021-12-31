 Skip to main content
New Year's Eve celebrations in Marion and Old Fort: Times and locations
Here’s the schedule for the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Marion and Old Fort:

Marion

7 p.m. – historical hike through downtown Marion neighborhoods. The 2 hour to 2 ½ hour hike will start in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 99 N. Main St.

7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m. – ghost walks with the McDowell County Historical Society and paranormal investigative group Creep Geeks. Walks will depart from Ingenious Coffee Roasters, located at 140 S. Main St. in Marion and continue to the Depot District.

9 to 11 p.m. – Families with small children can enjoy carnival games and an inflatable Kid’s Zone sponsored by the Corpening Memorial YMCA. Free miniature train rides will also be available during this time.

9:30 to 11 p.m. – Scavenger hunt hosted by Watermark Theater Collective. Participants will be asked to download the app Goosechase and type in the event’s details at the Municipal Event Center, located at in the Miller Complex at 29 Logan St. They’ll then have from 9:30 to 11 p.m. to find a variety of items located around town for a chance to win a prize. The top ranking players will receive a prize for their efforts.

10 p.m. – Costume contest at All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds. Participants can pre-register for the contest by dropping in and have their picture taken before 9:30 p.m. The store is in the lower level of the Larry D. Miller Business Complex at 29 Logan St.

11:30 p.m. to midnight – New Year’s Eve revelers can gather in the middle of Main Street around the oversized gold nugget created by Turtle Laboratories in Marion and prepare to experience this one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve countdown. As the seconds wind down to midnight, spectators can count down from 10 as the nugget drops slowly descends into a large pot of gold.

Old Fort

8 p.m. – Old Fort’s New Year’s Eve celebration begins and the activities will be located around the Arrowhead Monument next to the Old Fort Depot. They will include a performance by McDowell’s own Le Petit Dancers and there will also be a Native American dance performance. The New Year’s Eve celebration in Old Fort will feature a doggie costume contest. There will be free train rides and free bouncy houses for the kids. Mustard’s Last Stand will have hamburgers and hot dogs for people to eat. At midnight, Old Fort will ring in the new year of 2022 by lighting up the Arrowhead Monument.

