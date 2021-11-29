New US attorney takes over in Western District of NC

King joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of North Carolina in September 2020, as Deputy Criminal Chief overseeing the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Section, and as Lead Task Force Attorney for the Office’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program.

Prior to that, King served as Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (2014-2015) and Assistant U.S. Attorney (2015-2020) at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina (EDNC). At EDNC, King was in charge of complex narcotics and OCDETF investigations and local impact cases. She also served as the District’s Reentry Coordinator, supervising a reentry team and leading all reentry initiatives, including participation in Drug and Reentry Courts, the Prison In-Reach Program, and Focused Deterrence Call-ins. She also worked closely with local reentry councils and forged reentry partnerships within that jurisdiction.

At EDNC, King was also the Office’s Opioid Coordinator, leading the Heroin Education Action Team (HEAT), and was in charge of coordinating the Office’s efforts to educate stakeholders on the harm caused by drug abuse and misuse.

During her tenure in the Eastern District, King also prosecuted federal racketeering cases, as well as violent crime and public corruption cases.