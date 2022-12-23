New theater group for McDowell announces plays for 2023

McDowell County has a new theatrical group dedicated to bringing quality and enlightening performances to audiences.

Dream On Theatre Works is a newly formed professional performance group partnering with art and business communities in McDowell County. The group strives to “bring quality entertainment that informs, enlightens and delights residents and visitors alike.”

Treavor Gouge and Connie Hurst are the leaders of this new group and they bring a combined 30 years of experience in theatrical performances, direction and technical expertise to the project. Gouge and Hurst have tapped some of the best talent in the area to round out the company, according to a news release.

Dream On Theatre Works will present its first show, “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson in April 2023.

Starring a cast of four, the leading actresses are Amie Webster, Arietta Holloway, Tyler Lynn Cloherty and Karman Henry. Almost all of the women portray historical figures brought to life. Webster plays the feminist playwright Olympe de Gouges, who was beheaded for her seditious scripts. Holloway is Charlotte Corday, the woman who assassinated Jean Paul Marat (a leader of the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution) and Cloherty embodies the infamous Marie Antoinette. Henry performs the role of Marianne Angelle, a spy and a metaphorical representation of the many free Black women who helped lead the Haitian Revolution but whose stories were never told, according to the news release.

Set in Paris during the Reign of Terror in 1793, these bold women feel left behind by the French Revolution and go on to take matters into their own hands. Before they attend their own executions, they decide to write a play about women’s rights. Ultimately they struggle to finish it before they are beheaded, the real tragedy of this comedy.

The performance will be staged in the Greenlee Theatre, inside McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) at 50 S Main St. in Marion.

MACA is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1972, whose mission is to promote and preserve the arts and cultural life in McDowell County. Projects slated for 2023 include Horton Foote’s timeless classic “The Trip to Bountiful” in August 2023 and a plan to collaborate with writers and other creatives to produce original works, according to the news release.

Hurst told The McDowell News about how this new theatrical group came to be formed. After nearly 25 years working in the theater, Hurst relocated to western North Carolina five years ago from Key West, Fla.

“I worked in professional houses and community theatre and founded a community theatre project called The Peoples Theater of Key West in 2008,” she said. “We became a non-profit 501(c)3 under my leadership in the first year of operation. That theater continues to serve the community under different leadership and is now thriving as Fringe Theater Key West.”

Since moving to western North Carolina, she’s appeared in several shows at Asheville Community Theatre, Black Mountain Center for the Arts and Foothills Community Theatre. She then had the idea to form a theater group in McDowell County. When she met Gouge, who directed her as Violet Weston in “August: Osage County,” she said she discovered a kindred spirit.

Gouge graduated with a theater degree from the University of North Carolina at Asheville in 2005. He’s a well-known director in McDowell County and owns Watermark Theatre Collective, which produces the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. Gouge is also a talented set designer and technical director, said Hurst.

The Watermark Collective does hold auditions for their productions and will be performing at Spillway Bridge & Company in 2023. The Spillway will also partner with Dream On Theatre Works to offer a “dinner and a show” ticket for the Friday night performances, according to Hurst.

Foothills Community Theatre was the in-house theatrical company at MACA for many years, although they were a separate entity.

“They’ve recently made a change and now present their shows at McDowell Tech,” said Hurst to The McDowell News. “That created an opportunity for MACA to partner with other artists and performance groups. The timing was right for Treavor and I to move forward with a plan we’d been hatching for years.”

Dream On Theatre Works is on schedule to present two shows next year.

“MACA is coordinating with others as well, bringing the lights up at the Greenlee Theatre once again,” said Hurst to The McDowell News. “We are a professional theatre group and have a company of talented actors helping us bring beautiful stories to life. Auditions will be announced in cases where we need to fill a role or if one of our company is unavailable.”

Hurst said Dream On Theatre Works hopes to present plays in the outdoors when the weather permits and is looking for available venues in the future.

“We hope to be able to present at least two shows a season at MACA,” she said to The McDowell News. “We’ll work on establishing the company and growing community support in this first year.”

For more information and to stay informed, you can visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=dream%20on%20theatre%20works