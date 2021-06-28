New suite of tools looks at landslide risks in WNC

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s North Carolina Geological Survey (NCGS) and the University of North Carolina Asheville’s National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center (NEMAC) have announced the launch of their new suite of tools that allows users to examine landslide hazard risk.

The Landslides in Western North Carolina website (landslidesncgs.org) features an interactive mapping tool, a guided data tutorial, digital stories about landslides and historical landslide activity in the region, educational materials and access to data from NC OneMap and other landslide resources from NCGS.

“A key tool is the WNC Landslide Hazard Data Viewer,” says Greg Dobson, NEMAC’s director of Geospatial Technology. “It displays information on over 4,500 landslides mapped by NCGS. It also shows the Landslide Hazard Ranking, which displays areas ranked at moderate or high risk of landslide occurrence in response to an extreme precipitation event — more than 5 to 6 inches of rain over a 24-hour period — and identifies potential landslide initiation locations and flow pathways.”