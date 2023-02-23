Anderson Clayton, the new chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, was elected on Saturday, Feb. 11 and she hit the ground running.

The minute she took over the podium, she did so with grace and professionalism. Clayton starts a new era for the Democratic Party in North Carolina, the beginning of drastic change within the movement. The year the younger generation steps up to redefine how the Democratic Party operates and serves its members, donors and candidates. Members are hoping their 25-year-old leader will ignite the flame within a whole new generation and help spread the good news throughout their communities.

While campaigning for this new role, Anderson made a stop in McDowell County earlier in the month.

At that time, she was asked, “Why do you want to be the leader of the Democratic Party?”

“Because I believe the Democratic Party has an obligation to organize everywhere - across 100 counties in North Carolina and build the infrastructure to hold our elected officials accountable to the communities they represent,” she replied. “We’ve ceded ground in rural North Carolina for far too long, and as someone from a rural community, I know my hometown and yours too is one worth investing in - regardless of how the folks vote in it.”

As N.C. Democratic Party chair, Clayton has put out the following statements:

“We are of different ages, races, genders, and professional backgrounds, united by a simple vision: the NCDP exists to elect Democrats up and down the ballot. From the coast to the mountains, in rural, suburban, or urban communities, the NCDP will be a voice and a resource for Democratic values, policies, and candidates.

“The work we do today to bring our neighbors together for a better tomorrow is our key to building a brighter future for all of North Carolina. The folks in your precinct are the folks you’ll knock doors with, poll greet with, lose with, and — most importantly — win with.

“Finally, we know that there is no ‘I’ in NCDP. Thank you for stepping up. Whether you’re meeting with your precinct for the first time or your 30th, know that you have us as partners in this vital work. Onward to victory!”

McDowell County Democratic Party is hosting their countywide precinct organizing meeting on Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Marion Community Building. Dinner is provided and all Democrats in the county are welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information or to register, send an email to mcdowelldems@gmail.com.