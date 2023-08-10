A previously neglected corner on East Court Street now looks a lot brighter and is quickly becoming a popular destination for hungry patrons.

On Friday, June 23, La Guarecita Mexican Food opened for business at 998 E. Court St. in Marion. This family-owned restaurant is located in a small building at the corner with Baldwin Avenue. In recent years, this corner building was empty and the area around it looked rundown.

But now, La Guarecita is bringing new life and tasty food to this part of East Court Street.

The new eatery is owned by Jose Nolasco and his wife, Brenda Guardian Nolasco. This is their first time owning and operating a restaurant but Jose Nolasco has worked in the restaurant industry for nine years. They and their seven employees, almost half of whom are family members, make sure customers enjoy some of the best Mexican food in Marion.

The small and cozy establishment can seat 45 people. There, customers can enjoy chicken fajita nachos, quesadillas, burritos, mole ranchero and ribeye a la Mexicana. Brenda Nolasco said many of their customers enjoy menudo, a traditional Mexican soup, and quesabirria, which is a dish with birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of broth.

Brenda said the quesabirria is a dish that is not usually found at local Mexican restaurants.

“It’s usually available in Hickory or Charlotte but we have it here,” she said.

“Our food is scratch made and it is 100% authentic,” she said. “Everything we make here, we try to make it all accessible to families, adults, children, babies, everyone. All the feedback we are getting is positive. We are getting a lot of compliments from people saying our food is really good.”

Indeed, customers have left rave reviews on La Guarecita’s Facebook page.

“We absolutely loved our dining experience yesterday evening,” wrote Robby Preswood. “I had the quesabirria and it was delicious. The staff, prices, and service were all really good.”

“My husband and I went there today,” wrote Jessica Rico. “He ordered the menudo and I ordered Birria de Res. They both came with homemade corn tortillas. The birria was perfectly seasoned and tender. My husband said the menudo was very good and tasteful. Our order total was of decent value for the food. So glad this place opened. We’ll definitely be back again.”

“Our food was absolutely delicious,” wrote Brooklyn Sanchez. “I got quesabirria, and my husband got choripollo. It was all fantastic. They have also have homemade corn tortillas that were very good as well. The staff are very friendly and attentive. I’m very excited to have a new place in town!”

The new business has also brightened up a section of East Court Street. The paved area next to La Guarecita has a new parking lot and a colorful mural advertising the eatery.

La Guarecita is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Brenda said the restaurant plans to serve breakfast, which would be very unusual for a Mexican restaurant in McDowell County.

For now, La Guarecita Mexican Food is making sure customers come away satisfied with their dishes.

“We feel Mexican food has its own special flavor,” said Brenda Nolasco. “We appreciate the help of our friends and family who helped us get through the obstacles in getting here.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090653000292.