A new report states the Marion area is one of several smaller cities in North Carolina that have 1,000 fewer residents working than there were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The N.C. Budget & Tax Center has released a report about how the state is recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The N.C. Budget & Tax Center is a non-partisan organization that “works to document fiscal and economic conditions in communities to support the work of people, organizations, and government to advance solutions to poverty and pursue racial equity,” according to its Website.

The latest report from the N.C. Budget & Tax Center shows job growth in North Carolina continued throughout last year, even amid market turbulence and concerns about a possible recession.

North Carolina added just over 190,000 jobs in 2022, pushing statewide employment 226,000 jobs over pre-COVID levels - a testament to the power of federal aid to speed our recovery from COVID-19, and the vibrancy of some of North Carolina’s leading labor markets, according to Patrick McHugh, research manager at the N.C. Budget & Tax Center.

The Triangle (Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill area) and Charlotte added more than 110,000 jobs in 2022, which is nearly three-quarters of the net job growth for all of last year. By comparison, no other metropolitan area managed to add even 10,000 jobs, and three cities (Goldsboro, Greenville, and Rocky Mount) still have not recovered all of the jobs lost to COVID-19, according to the report.

The job prosperity in North Carolina’s major cities has not carried over to several smaller municipalities like Marion. Of the 24 micropolitan cities in the state, 18 are below pre-COVID levels of employment, with some (Lumberton, Kinston, Marion, Wilson, Roanoke Rapids, Mount Airy and North Wilkesboro) that still have at least 1,000 fewer residents working than before the pandemic.

“We’re looking at some pretty stark divides that need to be addressed,” said McHugh in the report. “Federal aid and a strong market in general have propelled some city economies ahead, but we’re at risk of replaying our failure to drive a truly statewide recovery. Unless legislators in Raleigh are compelled to pick a different path this year, many of the communities, families, and workers who lost out following the Great Recession will be on the outside looking in — again — as we rebuild from COVID-19.”

The report shows the percent change in N.C. residents looking for work since start of COVID-19 and they are broken down by county. The changes cover a period from February 2020 to December 2022. Most of the counties in the state report negative numbers, meaning less people in North Carolina are looking for work than when they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For McDowell, the change is -19.9%. Surrounding counties have similar negative numbers: Buncombe (15.6%), Burke (-17.8%), Yancey (-30.1%), Mitchell (-22.3%), Avery (-23.5%) and Rutherford (-12.5%).

The report from the N.C. Budget & Tax Center comes around the same time that the latest unemployment figures are released by the state.

For the month of December 2022, McDowell reported a 3.1% jobless rate, which is almost the same as the statewide average of 3.1%. McDowell’s rate decreased from 3.7% in November of last year. A year before, McDowell’s jobless rate was 2.9% in December 2021.

McDowell is placed in the middle of all 100 counties with the 47th lowest unemployment rate in North Carolina, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The 3.1% rate for McDowell means 600 were considered unemployed in December out of a labor force of 19,334. The reports from the N.C. Department of Commerce show that McDowell’s workforce as declined during the COVID pandemic. In September 2019 before the COVID pandemic, McDowell County had a labor force of 21,003.

Of the surrounding counties, Buncombe had a 2.5% unemployment rate for December and is the lowest for the entire state. Avery had 2.9% for December while Burke had 2.8%. Yancey reported 2.8% for that month while Mitchell reported 3.7% for December. Rutherford reported a 4.4 rate for that month.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in December and increased in four. Tyrell County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.1% while Buncombe, Greene, Orange, and Watauga counties each had the lowest at 2.5%. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2% while Asheville had the lowest at 2.5%. The December not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.2%., according to the news release.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 47 counties, decreased in 30, and remained unchanged in 23. Five of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year, four decreased, and six remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in December by 2,607 to 4,926,333, while those unemployed decreased by 29,503 to 163,346. Since December 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 93,639, while those unemployed increased 2,676, according to the latest report.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” reads the news release.