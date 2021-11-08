New report addresses the state of the Catawba River

A new report about the Catawba River describes the state of this essential resource that begins in McDowell and works its way down to South Carolina.
At a recent meeting, Riverkeeper Brandon Jones reviewed the 2021 State of the River Report. Based in Charlotte, The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation is “the only non-profit, on-the-water advocate for the entire 8,900 miles of waterways in the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.”
The Catawba Riverkeeper provides accurate, science-based information about the river’s water and the issues affecting it. The foundation’s network includes diverse community members, committed volunteers, a representative board and professional staff members whose dedication who dedicate their time and resources to protect and advocate for the Catawba, according to its Website.
At the recent meeting, Jones discussed the findings from the 2021 report.
The purpose of the report is to:
• Provide the public with a consolidated assessment to the river’s health.
• Create a framework for tracking changes over time.
• Assimilate data from all relevant sources into a single archive.
The report uses the most recent water quality data into a simplified index. Whenever available, data from September 2020 through August 2021 was included. Long term trends will be the subject of future reports.
The 5,610-square-mile basin was divided into five sub-watersheds for analysis: Northern Catawba, South Fork, Central Catawba, Southern Catawba and Wateree.
To measure the water quality, the data was grouped into five characteristics:
• Monitoring: How well is the water monitored? What is being done with the data?
• Point sources of pollution: How much pollution is permitted? Are the facilities in compliance? (Point source pollution is any contaminant that enters the environment from an easily identified and confined place. Some examples are discharge pipes and drainage ditches)
• Nonpoint sources of pollution: What pollutants are mobilized during rain events? (Nonpoint source pollution is contamination of water that does not originate from a single, defined source)
• Water quantity: How are we using the water? Do we have enough? Flooding? (Examples can include withdrawals, population, flood buyouts)
• Recreation: Is the water accessible? Is it safe to swim and fish? (Examples can include launches, bacterial monitoring, fish consumption advisories).
Each of these data groups was then scored using a scale from 1 to 5 with 1 being very poor and 5 being excellent. And each of the five sub-watersheds was graded for their water quality.
The Northern Catawba Basin, which includes McDowell, got the highest average score of 4. The other basins got lesser scores. They include the Central Catawba Basin (3.4), the South Fork Basin (3.2), the Southern Catawba Basin (3.4) and the Wateree Basin (3.4).
The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation said this report is not a fully comprehensive or peer reviewed scientific study and should not be cited as such. Areas that score lower than others are not necessarily more polluted or less safe for swimming. Informed, but subjective decisions were made in the creation and execution of the scores.
“By our scale, most of Catawba and Wateree River Basins are in fair to good condition,” reads the conclusion of the report. “The South Fork and Central Basins face the greatest challenges. Nonpoint source pollution is a problem across the basin. As the population in our area continues to grow so will the threats. We recommend increases in state funding for monitoring in N.C. and the Wateree River. Across the basin, there is a need for enhanced stormwater protections and restoration.”
The report adds that these are the initial findings and the document will be revised as needed.
You can read the entire report https://online.fliphtml5.com/xbfkt/kfrs/