New report addresses the state of the Catawba River

The 5,610-square-mile basin was divided into five sub-watersheds for analysis: Northern Catawba, South Fork, Central Catawba, Southern Catawba and Wateree.

To measure the water quality, the data was grouped into five characteristics:

• Monitoring: How well is the water monitored? What is being done with the data?

• Point sources of pollution: How much pollution is permitted? Are the facilities in compliance? (Point source pollution is any contaminant that enters the environment from an easily identified and confined place. Some examples are discharge pipes and drainage ditches)

• Nonpoint sources of pollution: What pollutants are mobilized during rain events? (Nonpoint source pollution is contamination of water that does not originate from a single, defined source)

• Water quantity: How are we using the water? Do we have enough? Flooding? (Examples can include withdrawals, population, flood buyouts)

• Recreation: Is the water accessible? Is it safe to swim and fish? (Examples can include launches, bacterial monitoring, fish consumption advisories).