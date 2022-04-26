New owner of old Marianna Hotel begins renovation work in downtown Marion

The work to transform the old Marianna Hotel in downtown Marion into a new apartment building and small business location is underway.

Allen Roderick, the new owner, said he plans to transform the historic landmark into an attractive place to live as well for new and updated spaces for small businesses.

A licensed contractor for more than 30 years, he has rebuilt and renovated numerous old structures in downtown Asheville and is now doing the same for one of Marion’s most historic and iconic buildings.

“It’s all I have ever done,” he said.

After working on buildings in Asheville, Roderick heard about the old Marianna Hotel (later named the Hotel James) from one of his clients. He became interested in the potential of the large brick structure at 14 N. Main St.

The Marianna Hotel was designed by North Carolina architect James McMichael, and constructed in 1909 to serve as a central focus for Marion. It was for many years one of the finest places to stay and eat in McDowell County, if not all of western North Carolina, during the early 20th century. It opened for business before the Grove Park Inn.

This multi-level brick structure offered lots of rooms and a top-quality restaurant typical of the finer inns of the era. Roderick estimated it had around 40 to 50 rooms for guests and they were quite small compared to hotel rooms today.

The famous author Sinclair Lewis stayed there when he came to Marion to write about the bloody strike at Marion Manufacturing in 1929. The hotel with its bay windows and graceful front porch quickly became a downtown Marion landmark.

In later years, it became known as the Hotel James, and this is the name that is more familiar to local folks today. But the name “Marianna” still graces the entrance.

In recent decades, this four-level building stood mostly empty at the corner of North Main and East Court streets and has gone through one owner after another.

After the hotel closed, the building became the home of Johnson’s Book Store in the 1970s. The lower level along courthouse hill was the home of a taxicab business and a barber’s shop back then.

In the 1990s, the bay windows, the front porch and the decorative railing along the rooftop were all removed and the building lost much of its charm. Many of the windows on the upper levels were covered over but pigeons still found a way to get inside.

This structure then became the home of Carolina Chocolatiers. When that popular eatery closed more than a decade ago, the structure stood empty for years.

The most recent use of this building occurred when it was the location of the Big Orange Hoagie Factory, which was owned and operated by Creed Burleson.

In mid-January 2018, Burleson took ownership of the old Hotel James building from the previous owners Dogan “Don” Altuner and his wife Kathy. Not long after that, Earth and Soul Studio opened in one section of the building followed by Blooming Iris florist shop in another storefront. The Big Orange Hoagie Factory, Earth and Soul Studio and Blooming Iris all closed or vacated the building.

These previous owners used only the main level that fronts along the street. They were not able to make renovations to the rest of this multi-level building.

Roderick and the crews from D.H. Griffin Companies are doing just that. On the second floor, they are working to remove old electrical wiring and plumbing that has been inside it for more than 100 years. They are leaving the original wood frame in place.

Light fixtures that were installed during the long history of the building have been removed and debris from the demolition of the interior is piling up.

Roderick said this is an historic building tax credit project, similar to ones he has already done.

“To take advantage of the tax credits, you have to be income producing for five years,” he said to The McDowell News. “The best way to do that is to put in apartments but also this town needs downtown living space.”

To fill that need, he plans to install 16 apartments in the old hotel building with three on the street level, three on the lower level, five on the second floor and five more on the third floor.

He also plans to install two commercial spaces on the street level. When asked what they will be, Roderick said he doesn’t know yet. But he added these businesses will not be a restaurant or a bar. That’s because people will be living in the apartments elsewhere in the structure and they will not want to hear the noise from those types of businesses at night.

Other property owners in downtown Marion are doing similar projects. For instance, the building across the street at 44 S. Main St., now owned by Ledbetter Properties, will have upstairs apartments, too.

“It fills up vacant buildings with places to live for folks,” said Roderick. “That happened in Asheville.”

Roderick believes it can happen here, too. To prove his commitment, he has purchased a house in Marion where he can more closely supervise what is happening to the old Marianna Hotel.

As part of the renovation, he plans to put the bay windows and the decorative railing back and restore the old Marianna Hotel to its former glory. He hopes to have this project completed in a year and a half.

When news of the new ownership was announced in November, Mayor Steve Little said, “This will be the greatest enhancement to downtown Marion in years, as it will remove the blighted, abandoned appearance of this stately vintage building and apply historic exterior restoration.”

City Planning Director Heather Cotton said in November the city of Marion, McDowell County, Marion Business Association and McDowell Economic Development Association have all been working with Roderick during 2021 while he has conducted his due diligence on the purchase of property at 14 N. Main St.

The old hotel was identified as a contributing building in Marion’s Main Street Historic District in 1991.

Over the years, a number of alterations have been made to the building, especially on the upper floors. In order for this project to be financially viable, it will require both state and federal historic tax credits. The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service are the two agencies responsible for determining if a rehabilitation project is eligible for state and federal historic tax credits, according to Cotton.

An application is first sent to the State Historic Preservation Office for review. If approved, that application is forwarded to the National Park Service for final consideration. The evaluation considers the condition of the building and whether the historical integrity is still intact and if the proposed rehabilitation will preserve the historical integrity.

Last year, Roderick submitted an application to the State Historic Preservation Office. The city of Marion, McDowell County, McDowell Economic Development Association and the Marion Business Association signed a joint resolution of support to accompany the application in favor of Roderick’s redevelopment plans. Roderick told The McDowell News how much he appreciates the help from Cotton, Building Inspector Spencer Elliott, City Manager Bob Boyette, Economic Development Director Chuck Abernathy, Marion Business Association Director Freddie Killough and McDowell County officials in getting this project underway.

The state confirmed that the building was located in the boundaries of a nationally registered historic district, and considered it to be a “certified historic structure” for the purpose of rehabilitation. The application was forwarded to the National Park Service for consideration, and on Wednesday, Aug. 4, local officials were notified that the National Park Service had approved the application. This cleared a path forward for the project to receive both state and federal historic tax credits for the rehabilitation of the old hotel building.

In November, the mayor, whose law office is just a couple of doors away from the old Marianna Hotel, said the long-awaited renovation of this historic and large structure in the middle of downtown Marion could help other downtown buildings get new life.

“It should encourage other downtown building owners to move forward on creating living space in the upper levels, for which there can be significant tax advantages,” Little told The McDowell News in November.

Based on recent developments, several building owners in downtown Marion are doing just that.