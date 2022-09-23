New Old Fort alderwoman to take the oath on Wednesday

A new member of the Old Fort Board of Aldermen will take the oath of office on Wednesday after she was recently appointed to fill a vacant seat.

At the regular September meeting, Alderman Melvin Lytle made a motion to appoint Erin Marie Adams to the vacant seat on the town’s Board of Alderman. This seat became vacant upon the death of Alderman Andrew Carlton in August 2021 and has remained so ever since. Alderwoman Iretha Hancock seconded Lytle’s motion and it was approved in a 4-0 vote, according to town officials.

Town Clerk/Finance Officer Renee Taylor said Adams would be sworn in during a special ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Adams ran for a seat on the Board of Aldermen during the 2021 municipal elections but did not garner enough votes to get elected. Adams, 40, of 409 Orchard St. in Old Fort works as the controller at Jim Cook Chevrolet.

Even though she lives in Old Fort, Adams was honored as the 2016 Main Street Champion for Marion. She had served on the board of directors of Marion Business Association since 2011. She encourages her company to sponsor and promote local events, according the MBA stated at that time.

“As a local native, Erin is passionate about her community and is willing to work to make it a great place to live,” reads the 2016 description from the MBA. “She is outspoken, humorous and not afraid of a differing opinion. She is a supportive and dedicated member of the Events & Promotions Committee, especially promoting the Liver Mush Festival. Due to the enthusiasm of Erin and the Committee, Liver Mush Festival will be expanded in 2017.”

“Erin volunteers at many downtown events. She is willing to dress in costumes, serve beverages, clean-up and be available for all aspects of special events. Our community is better because of volunteers like Erin Adams.”

On Friday, Adams said to The McDowell News that she hopes to learn as a member of the Board of Aldermen. When she ran for the seat in 2021, her goal was learn what it is like to be an alderwoman and gain some knowledge and experience in local government.

“I don’t have a platform and an agenda,” she said to The McDowell News. “I really wanted to try to figure out how it works.”

Adams will fill out the remainder of Carlton’s term. The seat will be up for election in 2023.

Other business

During the regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, the aldermen heard an update from Cathy Moore of the Old Fort Community Forum. She came to give the Old Fort officials an update on Community Engagement Project’s efforts about dealing with racism that was first presented to the Board of Alderman in 2021. The CEP supports community driven changes in rural communities in McDowell County.

In June 2021, representatives of the CEP addressed the problem of racism in McDowell County to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, the Marion City Council and the McDowell County Board of Education. At each meeting, CEP representatives spoke to local officials about the problem of racism in McDowell and asked for their help and leadership in working towards racial equity.

Moore was following up on the request that was made in June 2021. She said there is a meeting on racial equity at the Marion Community Building on Oct. 25 and local officials are invited to attend. Mayor Rick Hensley told Moore someone from the Board of Aldermen will try to be at the meeting.

Moore also gave an update of the plans for the 150-year celebration for the town of Old Fort. The announcement of the 150-year celebration for the town made the front page on The McDowell News on Sept. 7. She gave the board members a copy of flyer that will be available in all stores and visitor centers for the celebration.

Old Fort officials also heard from Renee Taylor, who lives at 141 N Spring St. and is not the town clerk of the same name.

She came to ask the Board of Aldermen some questions. She wanted to know why the minutes of the aldermen meetings are not on the town’s Website. She asked if she could call the Town Hall and get a copy of the minutes. She also is concerned about the weeds on the Spring Street pump house and wanted to know when they are going to be removed. She would like for the trees at the pump house be trimmed so they are not hanging over her property, according to town officials.

Lytle asked her if she would allow the maintenance workers to cut the trees this time. That is because when the town’s Maintenance Department went to trim the trees before she would not allow them on her property. Taylor told Lytle that she would like the workers trim the trees. The mayor told Taylor that the town would trim the trees and remove the weeds off the building.

In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:

• Heard from Wendi McCraw with Encore Events who appeared before the board to show her support for her husband Doug McCraw in doing the New Year’s Eve event again this year. He worked hard last year in such a short time to get the event together, she told town officials. Wendi McCraw added the event means a lot to her husband to have again this year. After hearing this request, Alderman Wayne Stafford made the motion to go into a contract with Encore Events to organize the New Year Eve’s event in Old Fort again this year. Alderman Jamie Grindstaff seconded this motion and it was approved unanimously, according to town officials.

• Heard a report from Madalyn Gaito with McDowell Technical College. She presented the Board of Aldermen with the plans for new workforce center that is going into the old Rockett building on East Main Street. Patrick McMurry with the architectural firm of Holland & Hamrick has designed the renovation for the old building and explained how it will be done. MTCC is hoping to open the workforce center in 2023.

• Heard a report from Juanita James with James & James Environmental. She came to give the board an update of the water operations in the town. There were some discussions on some things that needed to be repaired and the board told her to go ahead and plan on making the repairs.

• Held a closed session for economic development. No action was taken after the closed session.

• Heard a report from Keith Webb with the consulting firm of McGill Associates. This firm has given the board an estimate for the cost of repairing the water line on Catawba Avenue. The aldermen agreed to start the process of seeing if there are any grants that are available to help with the cost of this project.