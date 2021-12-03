New member, three incumbents to take the oath at Marion City Council meeting

The Tuesday meeting of the Marion City Council will feature the administration of the oaths of office to a new member and three incumbents.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the oath of office will be administered to Mayor Steve Little and Council Members Woody Ayers and Ann Harkey, who were all re-elected last month. Then, the oath will be administered to Chet Effler, a new member who was elected for the first time last month.

Council will appoint the city attorney, and the mayor will make a special presentation.

Next, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: approval of the Nov. 16 meeting minutes and the final sale of the North McDowell Avenue property.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council will next select the mayor pro tem and make appointments to various committees.