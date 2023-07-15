On Monday, Tracy Grit, the new superintendent for McDowell County Schools, participated in a regular meeting of the Board of Education for the first time.

Grit was introduced by Chairman Terry English during the meeting. Grit said his first day as superintendent was Saturday, July 1, and he spent that day moving into his new office.

“I am honored to be here and grateful to this board of McDowell County Schools,” he said. “I want to sincerely thank you for allowing me to serve alongside together — and I think that’s the word I want to use a lot this year. You are going to hear me say that a whole lot. Together, we are committed to serving the students, staff and community of McDowell County. In only a week, it was very evident that I am blessed to have a stellar team to work with. These folks that are here, which is a testament to those before me.”

He thanked Assistant Superintendent Brian Oliver for his support during the transition. He also thanked the McDowell County Board of Commissioners for the additional $100,000 in county money that was provided to the school system for current expenses. He said it will help “offset budget shortcomings due to inflationary issues.”

“That’s a big win,” he said.

Grit said during a June 26 work session, the Board of Education introduced four focus areas:

Student discipline

Staff morale and teacher retention

Universal pre-K

Maintenance of the system’s facilities

Like all the other school systems, McDowell is keeping “our eyes turned toward Raleigh” in anticipation of what state governmental officials will do with the budget and other pending legislation.

“We will keep our students, parents, staff in our thoughts and prayers as they embark on this new year and I sincerely thank you again for this opportunity,” said Grit.

English said he also appreciated the extra $100,000 from the commissioners.

In addition, English presented a bouquet of flowers to 2022-23 teacher representative Kelly Phillips in appreciation of her service. He then welcomed the 2023-24 teacher representative MaryAnn Basney to the board.

In other business, the McDowell County Board of Education:

Heard a report from Oliver about construction work on the McDowell High School tennis courts and the multi-purpose field project. Oliver said the total project is still under budget, the multi-purpose field should be ready by Monday, July 31, and the tennis courts should be ready for use by Dec. 1. At this time, the school system is still on target for all of those project and under budget. Earlier in the meeting, the board heard a request from McDowell High NJROTC cadets for an area at the school’s campus for their daily activities and drill practice. English said he is sure there is a solution somewhere for where they can practice.

Gave reports about various areas such as the NJROTC, summer activities and an upcoming meeting of the Policy Committee.

Approved the consent agenda which includes allowing the use of East McDowell Middle School’s auditorium for worship services by Clinchfield Baptist Church and allowing the use of McDowell High’s gym for the Appalachian Potters Market by MACA.

Held a closed session about student matters.