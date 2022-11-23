New map of state’s economy shows McDowell’s workforce has declined

The N.C. Budget & Tax Center has released an interactive map that shows how the state is recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The N.C. Budget & Tax Center is a nonpartisan organization that “works to document fiscal and economic conditions in communities to support the work of people, organizations, and government to advance solutions to poverty and pursue racial equity,” according to its website.

This interactive map has labor market data broken down county by county. The data shows how counties have either added to their workforce or how much their workforce has declined since the pandemic.

McDowell has a 4.5% decrease in its employment total, which indicates McDowell is lagging behind all the other counties in western North Carolina.

In comparison, the other WNC counties are Burke (.2% increase), Cleveland (2.2% decrease), Avery (7.4% increase), Mitchell (.1% decrease), Yancey (1% increase), Buncombe (1.9% increase), Rutherford (2.7% decrease), Madison (1.7% increase), Henderson (1.8% increase), Polk (3.9% increase), Haywood (1.8% increase), Transylvania (2.2% increase), Jackson (9.5% increase), Swain (11% increase), Macon (3% increase), Graham (1% increase) and Cherokee (2.8% decrease). Of the western counties, Clay is the closest to McDowell’s workforce decline with a 4.1% decrease.

“We’ll all be closely watching to see when and how Federal Reserve interest rate increases slow down the pace of job growth and whether it’s possible to get inflation under control without causing a recession,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the N.C. Budget & Tax Center. “All that said, the jobs picture in N.C. continues to be strong.”

The McDowell News reached out to McHugh for his thoughts concerning McDowell’s lack of progress as shown in this map and its findings.

He said the N.C. Budget & Tax Center is generally seeing a pattern where some of the same counties that had the hardest time recovering from the Great Recession are also seeing less investment and job growth this time around.

“It’s particularly true in the eastern plain, but also holds for parts of the mountains,” McHugh told The McDowell News. “McDowell County is one of the 37 counties (out of 100) with both fewer people working than before the Great Recession and fewer people working than before COVID-19. This crisis is clearly different from the financial collapse of 2008, but it has clearly exacerbated longer-term economic headwinds many communities are facing.”

The latest unemployment figures from the N.C. Department of Commerce showed that McDowell County had a 3.2% jobless rate for September 2022. This is below the statewide rate of 3.3%. The 3.2% rate means McDowell had 629 people who were unemployed out of a labor force of 19,694. For September, the surrounding counties also reported low rates. They were Avery (2.7%), Buncombe (2.6%), Burke (3.1%), Mitchell (3.6%) and Yancey (3.1%). But Rutherford had a higher rate for September (4.5%).

“One point of clarification to keep in mind is that the local unemployment figures are based on where people live, not where they work,” said McHugh. “I don’t have data on how many people were commuting out of the county to work and how that could be impacting these figures.”

In recent years, McDowell officials have worked to make the county more attractive to retirees and boost its tourism industry.

“It’s possible McDowell County isn’t benefiting as much from tourism, retirement and remote work as some other parts of western North Carolina,” said McHugh. “I don’t want to say for sure that’s what’s going on, but it might be a factor. We’ve certainly seen a growth in retirees and people working remotely from western North Carolina during the pandemic.”

He added the map shows some of the coastal and mountain counties that benefit the most from tourism have outpaced their neighbors. “Again, I’d need to do more looking into industry employment to say anything definitive, but it’s possible McDowell County isn’t benefiting these three sources of economic activity as much as some neighboring counties,” said McHugh.

The N.C. Budget & Tax Center issued a statement about the latest data for North Carolina as a whole.

“New local labor market data for North Carolina shows that the recovery from COVID-19 continues to spread across North Carolina,” reads the statement. “The pace of recovery is far from uniform and worries about the potential for a recession cannot be ignored, but the strong job growth we’ve seen over the past few years continues.”

September marked something of a milestone for the COVID recovery. Exactly one-half of North Carolina’s counties now have more residents working than before the pandemic arrived.

Compared to recent recoveries from economic downturns like the Great Recession, this is a much faster pace in regaining employment losses. Another sign that the recovery is really reaching most communities in a way that was not true in the years immediately after the Great Recession is that almost every county in North Carolina (94 of 100) has more residents working than this time last year.

That’s good news to be sure, as well as a testament to the power of federal aid that far exceeded the response to the financial collapse of 2009, according to the statement.