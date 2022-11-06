New flower beds bloom at Blue Ridge Terrace apartments in Marion

Blue Ridge Terrace Apartments in Marion has new flower beds that enhance the beauty of the place.

The beautification project is being enjoyed by residents, staff, administration, family and visitors. Residents volunteer in designing, purchasing, planting and maintaining the flowers and plants. This project has benefitted from the assistance of Jeff Webb, horticulturist and horticulture educator.

He is the son of Betty Webb, a resident of Blue Ridge Terrace Apartments, and member of the Garden Club and Master Gardner, according to a news release.

The placement of flowers and plants that foster continuous blooms is required. The leaders of the beautification project said they wanted to thank everyone who made monetary donations to the new flower beds.

Also, they wanted thanks the community members who work hard for the benefit of our local seniors at Blue Ridge Terrace.