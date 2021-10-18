New exhibit at museum in Old Fort focuses on the convict laborers who built the WNCRR

The Western North Carolina Railroad was the first rail line to penetrate the state’s mountain region and open it for trade and tourism.
But to get the railroad up and over the Blue Ridge Mountains at Old Fort required the construction of seven tunnels, nine miles of looping tracks and the backbreaking labor of about 3,000 incarcerated workers.
Most of these workers were African Americans. Many were former slaves. Some had been falsely charged or given harsh sentences for petty crimes, such as vagrancy. But all of them were forced to work, unpaid, on the railroad. Hundreds of them died during the construction project. Their bodies were buried in unmarked graves alongside the tracks still used by trains today, according to a news release.
The story of the WNCRR and its builders is the focus of a new exhibit opening Saturday at the Mountain Gateway Museum, 24 Water St., in Old Fort. The exhibit is titled “The Price of Progress: Remembering the WNC Railroad and the People Who Built It” and it is free. Its debut is timed to celebrate the unveiling of a new memorial to the forgotten railroad workers. The memorial was dedicated Sunday at Andrews Geyser on Mill Creek Road, about five miles west of Old Fort.
North Carolina’s leaders had dreamed of an east-west railroad spanning the state since the 1830s. In 1855, the legislature chartered the Western North Carolina Railroad (WNCRR) to connect with the North Carolina Railroad at Salisbury and run westward to the Tennessee border.
But problems plagued the railroad from the outset. The Civil War, political corruption, fraud and other issues delayed its construction. By 1869, the line had reached only as far as Old Fort. There, yet another obstacle blocked its path — the Blue Ridge Mountains.
To cut costs and speed work on the railroad, the legislature in 1875 authorized prison labor for the project. The first boxcar of prisoners from the state penitentiary in Raleigh arrived at Henry Station, just west of Old Fort, in October 1875. During the next four years, a total of about 3,000 imprisoned workers would live in five trackside stockades and labor on the hazardous stretch of rail line between Old Fort and Ridgecrest known as the “Mountain Division.”
Wearing yellow-striped convict clothing and working from sunrise to sunset with little nourishment, the incarcerated laborers cut a path through a forested wilderness, graded and leveled the land, laid nine miles of winding tracks up Old Fort Mountain, dug and blasted six tunnels through solid granite, and built trestles over streams and ravines. Much of the work was done by hand, using picks, shovels, hammers and flat rocks.
Not until March 11, 1879, would the railroad’s chief engineer telegraph the governor with the celebratory message: “Daylight entered Buncombe County today through the Swannanoa Tunnel. Grade and centers meet exactly.”
The exact number of incarcerated people who lost their lives while building the WNCRR’s Mountain Division is unknown. Blasting accidents, landslides and cave-ins killed many. Others perished from malnutrition and disease. Several were shot while trying to escape, according to the news release.
But without their exhausting — and sometimes deadly — labor, the rail line connecting the mountain region with the rest of the state wouldn’t have been completed.
For more information about “The Price of Progress: Remembering the WNC Railroad and the People Who Built It,” contact RoAnn Bishop at the Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov, or visit museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org.
Mountain Gateway Museum operates year-round and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
A regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums.
Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the banks of historic Mill Creek in downtown Old Fort), the museum uses artifacts, exhibitions, educational programs, living history demonstrations and special events to teach people about the rich history and cultural heritage of the state’s mountain region, from its original inhabitants through early settlement and into the 20th century, according to the news release.
As part of its education outreach mission, MGM also assists nonprofit museums and historic sites in 38 western N.C. counties with exhibit development and fabrication, genealogical research, photography archives, traveling exhibitions and consultations. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org or call 828-668-9259.