New exhibit at museum in Old Fort focuses on the convict laborers who built the WNCRR

The Western North Carolina Railroad was the first rail line to penetrate the state’s mountain region and open it for trade and tourism.

But to get the railroad up and over the Blue Ridge Mountains at Old Fort required the construction of seven tunnels, nine miles of looping tracks and the backbreaking labor of about 3,000 incarcerated workers.

Most of these workers were African Americans. Many were former slaves. Some had been falsely charged or given harsh sentences for petty crimes, such as vagrancy. But all of them were forced to work, unpaid, on the railroad. Hundreds of them died during the construction project. Their bodies were buried in unmarked graves alongside the tracks still used by trains today, according to a news release.

The story of the WNCRR and its builders is the focus of a new exhibit opening Saturday at the Mountain Gateway Museum, 24 Water St., in Old Fort. The exhibit is titled “The Price of Progress: Remembering the WNC Railroad and the People Who Built It” and it is free. Its debut is timed to celebrate the unveiling of a new memorial to the forgotten railroad workers. The memorial was dedicated Sunday at Andrews Geyser on Mill Creek Road, about five miles west of Old Fort.