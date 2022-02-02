New exhibit at Mountain Gateway Museum focuses on African American musicians

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, guests are asked to wear cloth face coverings, practice social distancing, and wash their hands often or use hand sanitizer. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. (with bluegrass music courtesy of Possum Creek). The museum is closed Mondays. Admission is free.

For more information, contact the Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259, mgm@ncdcr.gov, or visit www.mgmnc.org.

A regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums.

Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the banks of historic Mill Creek in downtown Old Fort, the museum uses artifacts, exhibitions, educational programs, living history demonstrations, and special events to teach people about the rich history and cultural heritage of the state’s mountain region, from its original inhabitants through early settlement and into the 20th century.

As part of its education outreach mission, the museum also assists nonprofit museums and historic sites in 38 western N.C. counties with exhibit development & fabrication, genealogical research, photography archives, traveling exhibitions and consultations, according to the news release.