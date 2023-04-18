A new center in Marion will provide people who are impacted by mental disorders with all kinds of opportunities for learning valuable life skills and recreational activities.

The new Psycho-Social Rehabilitation (PSR) center in Marion is now located at 3100 N.C. 226 South. It will replace the PSR center that was previously located for many years on Crawford Street and is a significant expansion of what has already existed here.

This new center is a part of Carolina Residential Services Inc. The mission of this company is to “to provide appropriate services and support for individuals and families impacted by mental disorders and/or developmental disabilities, while working in collaboration with the community, empowering clients to experience personal satisfaction, and to live with dignity in their own communities.” PSR is designed to “promote an increase in quality of life for those with mental health concerns and illness.”

Ryan Whittington is one of the managers with the company, which has four day programs in McDowell, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander. Carolina Residential Services operates group homes in Iredell and Alexander counties and alternative family living homes in Wilkes, Surry and Forsyth counties.

Shane Ferguson is the executive director of the new center in Marion.

Together, Whittington and Ferguson showed a McDowell News reporter around the state-of-the-art facility for individuals with mental illness and developmental disabilities. A similar program for the mentally disabled had existed in this structure before the COVID-19 pandemic. But Carolina Residential Services took ownership of the building at 3100 N.C. 226 South during the fall of last year. Since then, the building has been remodeled and equipped with new equipment and technology.

The Marion PSR center now has 35 clients who are either developmentally disabled or have some form of mental illness. The ages of clients at some of the Carolina Residential Services facilities can range from 18 to elderly. Some of them live independently while others reside in group homes, according to Whittington and Ferguson.

The center has eight staff members.

In one large room, clients can enjoy a lunch in a dining room that can seat 96. There is a snack bar where they can purchase food items for less than $1 and the money made from the sale of snacks goes back into the program to cover costs.

Nearby, there is a place where clients can have their nails done and next to that is a stage for karaoke performances. Lockers are provided close by where the clients can store their belongings.

Another section of this room has a large Scrabble board and a row of computers. There is a basic education component where the clients learn everyday living skills, socialization and how to cope with stresses. They have a say in what topics are covered in their education too, said Ferguson.

In another section, there is a sensory room for clients who may feel overwhelmed or overstimulated.

This new center has a room with “smart home technology” that works with GrandCare monitoring. Whittington and Ferguson said this technology assists professional caregivers and family caregivers alike with taking care of those people who need assistance and supervision.

“We think it will go a long way in North Carolina to address the staffing issues that we have,” said Ferguson.

The really eye-catching part of the new PSR center is the large rec room. It features pool tables, foosball, pinball machines, exercise equipment, video game machines, table tennis, corn hole and a large flat-screen TV for gaming and movies.

Whittington and Ferguson said this new center and its array of equipment and activities were made possible by Susan Kincaid, the owner of Carolina Residential Services.

“She really believes in giving back to the clients and making sure they have the best quality of life that they can have,” said Ferguson.

The public will have a chance to see first-hand what is offered at the new center at 3100 N.C. 226 South. An open house will take place Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The leaders of the center said they want everyone to come and visit their new facility, before it starts serving clients.

“At Carolina Residential Services, we recognize the severe impact that mental illness can present for folks who do not have services or somewhere to attend and build on self-care skills, socialization skills, coping skills, basic education, health maintenance and other needed skills,” said Whittington. “We would love for you to take a look at the facility and what it has to offer…We believe that it will truly be an asset to the community of Marion and be able to offer a safe and fun place for all those who attend.”

In addition, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. “It is important for us to have it ready because we take that very seriously,” said Ferguson.

For more information, contact Shane Ferguson at 828-514-9209 or shane.ferguson@carolinaresidentialservices.com.