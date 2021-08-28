New cases, deaths, cancellations: COVID-19 taking a toll in McDowell, across NC

It was a week in which the delta variant of COVID-19 took a heavy toll, filling hospital beds, taking lives and shutting down public events.
McDowell County reported 416 more positive cases of COVID-19 from Friday Aug. 20 to Friday, Aug. 27.
During the week, Mission Hospital McDowell several times diverted ambulances to other hospitals because of increased activity.
Forty-one coronavirus-related deaths were added to the statewide database on Friday. McDowell reported one additional death and Burke reported six.
McDowell High's football game against Mitchell was called off as 15 Titans entered quarantine.
Organizers of the Historic Morganton Festival, which had transitioned from one large weekend event to a series of smaller multi-weekend events, announced those were now cancelled because they "could not in good conscience hold a potential super-spreader event that would cause our area hospitals to be put under even more strain than they already are."
Here is the latest report received by The McDowell News on Friday:
The McDowell County Health Department reported that 73 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials reported another person has died.
This brings the total number of positives to 6,469 in McDowell County. There have been 52,292 tests conducted, 45,755 negative results and 68 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 597 individuals in quarantine, 5,785 out of quarantine and 87 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25.1%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 outbreaks information
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of five staff members and three residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of four staff members and nine residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 14 inmates have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information
Residents in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Monday, Aug. 30 at the McDowell County Health Department from 9 to 11 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics
• Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
McDowell County vaccine doses administered
• First doses: 20,406 (45%)
• Second doses: 18,465 (40%)