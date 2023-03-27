Downtown Marion has a new bakery and eatery where you can find a large assortment of cheesecakes, cupcakes, muffins, cookies, milkshakes, fudge and much more.

On Saturday, March 25, The Bake & Shake opened for business at 62 Logan St. The new eatery and bake shop is owned and operated by Shannon Lowery, Teresa Krause and Amy McPeters. It is a continuation of the home-based businesses that Lowery and Krause operated before they opened this shop.

Previously, Lowery had a restaurant when she lived in Robbinsville and then started Shay’s Sweet Thangs here in Marion, which featured cheesecakes that she made in her home. Likewise, Krause owned and operated 828 Baked Goods, which was a homebased baking shop. Their customers kept telling them they should open a business in Marion where customers could come in and enjoy their delicious dessert foods.

“It was amazing how well they sold,” said Lowery. “The customers kept telling us we needed a shop.”

Along with McPeters, Lowery and Krause felt the time was right to open a downtown eatery and bakery. This is the first time they have operated a storefront business. They maintain full-time jobs as well.

Their talents and dedication have resulted in The Bake & Shake at 62 Logan St. There, customers can enjoy a wide variety of cheesecakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, fudge, churros, Rice Krispie treats and other foods. They have all kinds of flavors for these items. They plan to offer pies in the near future.

Then, there are the “shake it up” milkshakes, which are served in a jar and topped with whipped cream. The shakes come in 10 different flavors such as cheesecake, cookies & cream, birthday cake, coffee, chocolate, peanut butter, vanilla, orange pineapple and others. Each one of them comes with numerous tasty ingredients and toppings. You can also order a plain shake.

“We make everything here,” Lowery told The McDowell News.

The Bake & Shake is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The shop has between six to eight employees.

On the grand opening, lots of customers came to enjoy their foods and wish the owners much success. It has already gotten rave reviews on Facebook.

“Excellent cookies and deserts!!! Today is the grand opening! Please go support Shannon and her crew, you won’t regret it!” wrote Cecilia Webb Reel.

“I just picked up a cheesecake sampler and it is absolutely amazing! So excited for a new bakery in Marion!” wrote Jessica Honeycutt.

“We look forward to seeing everybody,” Krause told The McDowell News.

For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090435902441.