Nebo woman faces drug charge

A woman found hiding in an abandoned house with a wanted fugitive was charged with a drug offense, authorities said Tuesday.

Detective Grant Robinson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact team charged 35-year-old Teigan Amanda Hollifield of Nebo with possession of methamphetamine.

A magistrate set Hollifield's bond at $5,000 secured.

On Sept. 30, detectives with the Community Impact team were searching an abandoned house for fugitive Travis Wilson. Detectives located Wilson and Hollifield hiding inside the residence. A search of Hollifield turned up methamphetamine, according to a news release.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database listed no previous convictions for Hollifield.