NEBO — The Nebo Water System, which is owned and operated by McDowell County, is set to grow.

Hyatt Pipeline of Canton will soon start the construction of several miles of water lines along roads in the Nebo area in close proximity to the county’s system. This project, which has been dubbed by the county as Phase One of the Nebo Water System expansion, will cost $3,824,080. The entirety of the project cost is being covered by an appropriation from the state of North Carolina that was secured by N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene, according to a news release.

“It is exciting whenever we can invest in the extension of public utilities,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown. “These water lines will help provide reliable and clean drinking water for residents who have unreliable wells.”

County staff will contact residents along the planned work to advise them of the project including how they can connect to the system upon completion. The county’s outreach will include information about connection fees and deposits.

“Residents are encouraged to contact county staff with any questions or concerns about the project, including how to become a customer,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten. “County staff will remain in constant contact with the project engineer and contractor to address any issues quickly.”

The expansion will provide public water availability to more than 200 homes. The project will also provide a basis for future expansion efforts including the East End Water Project as well as the Phase Two expansion project. Those two projects are being funded by state of North Carolina appropriations as well, said Wooten.

The county is planning two other water line extensions in the Nebo area in addition to the East End and Phase Two projects.

The extension of service along Hoppy Tom Hollow Road and the extension of lines around the Exit 90 interchange are in various stages of permitting and design. Both of those efforts are at least 50% covered by grants secured by the county.

Additional public water line extensions are planned outside the Nebo community. The county has applied for a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant that would help to run a line toward West Marion Elementary School. This project was started with the support of the McDowell County Board of Education since that school is one of only two in the county that relies on wells for drinking water. The other is North Cove Elementary, according to the news release.

The Nebo Water Department can be reached at 828-652-6428.