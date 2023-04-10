Michael Robert Whitson, 46, was charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine, felonious possession of stolen goods and felonious larceny. Michael Dale Honeycutt, 44, was charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine, felonious possession of stolen goods, felonious larceny and injury to real property. Both were issued a $50,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On March 28, deputies responded to a possible larceny in progress at Crisp Inc. on Lake James Road. Upon arrival, they were met by two male subjects, identified as Whitson and Honeycutt, attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up several stolen items from the property and methamphetamine. All stolen items were recovered and returned to the company, according to the news release.