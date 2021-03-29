Nebo man sent to prison on drug charges

A Nebo man was sent to prison after a jury convicted him on drug-related charges.
Brandon Bates, 33, of Watermelon Lane in Nebo, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transportation and maintaining a vehicle for keeping and/or selling controlled substances, District Attorney Ted Bell said in a Facebook post on March 27.
He was sentenced to six to eight years in prison following the trial.
In September 2019, McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Watson saw Bates driving a car on East Court Street. Watson knew Bates‘ driver’s license was revoked and stopped him, according to the release.
When Watson searched him he discovered a large wad in Bates’s pocket, which turned out to be $5,000 in cash wrapped in distinctively colored rubber bands, Bell said.
Bates consented to a search of his car. Deputy Watson found a backpack containing a small safe. Bates denied knowing anything about the backpack or safe.
“However, despite his denials in the backpack was a bank statement with Bates’ name on it as well as several of the colored rubber bands that the $5,000 found in Bates’ pocket was wrapped in,” Bell said. “Additionally, a key on the car’s key ring opened the safe. Inside the safe Deputy Watson found 80 grams of methamphetamine”
Bates has previous drug convictions, according to a search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s offender database.
“We would like to thank Deputy Robert Watson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office for his attentiveness and diligence which resulted in another drug dealer taken off the streets and sent to prison,” Bell said.