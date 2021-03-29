Nebo man sent to prison on drug charges

A Nebo man was sent to prison after a jury convicted him on drug-related charges.

Brandon Bates, 33, of Watermelon Lane in Nebo, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transportation and maintaining a vehicle for keeping and/or selling controlled substances, District Attorney Ted Bell said in a Facebook post on March 27.

He was sentenced to six to eight years in prison following the trial.

In September 2019, McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Watson saw Bates driving a car on East Court Street. Watson knew Bates‘ driver’s license was revoked and stopped him, according to the release.

When Watson searched him he discovered a large wad in Bates’s pocket, which turned out to be $5,000 in cash wrapped in distinctively colored rubber bands, Bell said.

Bates consented to a search of his car. Deputy Watson found a backpack containing a small safe. Bates denied knowing anything about the backpack or safe.