A man on probation for drug possession was found to be in possession of drugs, authorities said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Kirk Hensley with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 34-year-old Drew Ferguson Causby of Nebo with felonious possession of methamphetamine, felonious possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. Causby was issued a $40,000 secured bond.

On Feb.7, Lt. Hensley assisted Community Supervision officers with a search of Causby’s residence. The search turned up methamphetamine and other drugs, according to a news release