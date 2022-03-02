 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebo man charged with forcible sex offense. Investigators say they have video evidence.

A Nebo man has been charged after video evidence of a sexual assault was found, authorities said Wednesday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Billie Brown charged 35-year-old Kai Daniel Heidecke of Nebo with two counts of 2nd degree forcible sex offense. He was held on a $250,000 secured bond.

On Jan. 30, 2022, a Nebo woman reported Heidecke had sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping. After an investigation that uncovered video evidence of the assault, Heidecke was arrested by deputies on Feb. 9.

A search of the N.C. Public Safety offender website showed no previous convictions for Heidecke.

