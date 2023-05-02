A Nebo man now faces assault charges.

Deputy Gabe Eudy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Joshua Neil Norton of Nebo with aggravated assault and felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. Norton was issued a $75,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, April 25, deputies responded to Mission McDowell Hospital for a possible prior assault. Upon arrival, they observed the victim who had sustained a serious head injury. An investigation led to the arrest of Norton, according to the news release.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database, Norton has a previous conviction for assault inflicting serious injury.