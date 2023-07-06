On Friday, June 30, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Nebo residence about a person being shot at. Upon arrival, they were met by the victim who stated she had been shot at by 55-year-old Stoney Clyde Coffey during a dispute between the two. A search of the residence turned up a gun, methamphetamine and suspected LSD. Coffey is a convicted felon and is prohibited by N.C. law from possessing a firearm, according to a MCSO news release.