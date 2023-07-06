A Nebo man faces drug and gun charges after discharging a firearm.
On Friday, June 30, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Nebo residence about a person being shot at. Upon arrival, they were met by the victim who stated she had been shot at by 55-year-old Stoney Clyde Coffey during a dispute between the two. A search of the residence turned up a gun, methamphetamine and suspected LSD. Coffey is a convicted felon and is prohibited by N.C. law from possessing a firearm, according to a MCSO news release.
Deputy Jared Tilson charged Coffey with felonious possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance, felonious possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun. Coffey was issued a $40,000 secured bond, according to the news release.