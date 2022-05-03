 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebo man charged with child sexual abuse

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Nebo man with child sexual abuse.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Detective Andy Manis charged 76-year-old Roger Dale McGuire of Nebo with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. He was held on a $600,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, April 12, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations McGuire had sexually abused a child under the age of 12 during the fall of 2019.

McGuire was arrested on Thursday, April 2. Lily’s Place in Marion assisted in the investigation, according to the news release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Information offender site turned up no previous convictions for McGuire.

