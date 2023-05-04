A Nebo man has been charged with breaking and entering.

Deputy Caleb Baliles with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 71-year-old Tommy Bowman of Nebo with felonious breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Bowman was issued a written promise to appear, according to a news release.

On Friday, April 28, Deputy Baliles was serving papers at a Nebo residence when he observed Bowman in a vehicle that did not belong to him.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Bowman has a previous conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.