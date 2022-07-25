Nebo man charged after motorcycle chase

McDowell authorities said they backed off a pursuit for safety reasons and still brought in their suspect.

Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 35-year-old Jonathan Trey Sloan of Nebo with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, according to a release on Monday.

A magistrate set his bond at $200,000 secured.

On July 7, detectives tried to stop a motorcycle on U.S. 70 East in the Nebo community for numerous traffic violations. The motorcycle led detectives on a short pursuit before they decided to discontinue the chase for safety reasons, according to a news release

An investigation determined Sloan was the operator of the motorcycle, the sheriff's office said. The motorcycle was located and seized later that night.

This was not Sloan's first brush with local law enforcement. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Sloan has convictions dating back to 2003 for DWI, breaking and entering, larceny, larceny by an employee, drug possession, obtaining property by false pretense, driving while license revoked, possession of a firearm by a felon and speeding to elude arrest.