Nebo man arrested for drug charges

A Nebo man has been arrested for drug charges after he led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit while riding his motorcycle.

Deputy Robert Watson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 33-year-old Levi Eddie McHone of Nebo with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance. Magistrate Jarred Hollifield set his bond at $31,000 secured, according to a news release.

On Sunday, June 12, Deputy Watson attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by McHone on Sugar Hill Road for having a fictitious tag. McHone did not stop and he led deputies on a pursuit throughout the southern portion of McDowell County. McHone eventually stopped and was taken into custody. A search turned up marijuana and methamphetamine, according to a news release.

The motorcycle was seized under North Carolina’s “Run and You’re Done” statute, according to the news release.

