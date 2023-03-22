A Nebo man has been arrested for possession of meth and marijuana paraphernalia.
Deputy Jared Tilson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 28-year-old Robert Colon Finley of Nebo with felonious possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Finley was issued a $1,000 secured bond, according to a news release.
At around 1 a.m. on Friday, March 10, Tilson was conducting a property search at Nebo Elementary School when he noticed a suspicious vehicle. Two subjects on foot, one identified as Finley, came from around the school and approached the vehicle. A search of Finley and his vehicle turned up methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia, according to the news release.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Finley has previous convictions for larceny, common-law robbery, communicating threats and other charges.