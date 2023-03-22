Deputy Jared Tilson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 28-year-old Robert Colon Finley of Nebo with felonious possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Finley was issued a $1,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

At around 1 a.m. on Friday, March 10, Tilson was conducting a property search at Nebo Elementary School when he noticed a suspicious vehicle. Two subjects on foot, one identified as Finley, came from around the school and approached the vehicle. A search of Finley and his vehicle turned up methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia, according to the news release.