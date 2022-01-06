Nebo Crossing to hold grand opening of new auditorium. Christian artist Brandon Heath to perform concert.

Sunday morning, Nebo Crossing will celebrate the grand opening of its new auditorium named in memory of the church’s founder with a special service and a concert by a Grammy-nominated Christian singer.
The large church, which started in Nebo and eventually moved to Marion, will celebrate the grand opening of the William H. Long Memorial Auditorium at its campus in the former Spectrum Dyed Yarns building at 263 Barnes Road. The 1,000-plus seat auditorium is the primary meeting space for the church body on Sundays, but Nebo Crossing welcomes the community to use it for special events as well. The grand opening is scheduled for this Sunday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m., according to a news release.
“Our county has needed a large gathering space for many years and we welcome the community to use it,” said Pastor Bob Ritter.
The new auditorium is equipped with a dynamic stage with full lighting and video capabilities, including LED and projection screens, as well as high-definition live-steaming equipment and a top-notch sound system, according to the news release.
“We were forward-thinking in our planning out and equipping of this space, trying to envision the many ways it might be utilized by our community,” said Ritter.
The auditorium is named in memory of Pastor Bill Long. Known for decades as the “Pastor of McDowell County,” Long and his wife Wanda of 62 years founded Eastside Baptist Church (which later became Nebo Crossing), in 1978.
“Everything we do today is the continuation of his heartbeat to reach our community with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” says Ritter, Nebo Crossing’s current pastor. “Preacher Bill envisioned a ministry affecting generational life change for decades to come. We honor his legacy and strive to cross into the vision he saw so many years ago in Nebo.”
Long died in April 2020, and due to COVID lockdown restrictions at the time, the church and Long family were unable to have a public memorial service. They’ve scheduled this service for Sunday, Jan. 16, at 3 p.m. in the auditorium named for him, and welcome the community to join them as they remember and celebrate his life of service to our county, according to the news release.
Nebo Crossing’s auditorium is at 263 Barnes Road, Marion, in the old Spectrum building. Along with the auditorium, the church body and partner nonprofit, The Hub, are turning this former yarn factory into a center of programs and services for all ages addressing the needs of our community. The Foothills Food Hub is already located there, and plans and discussions are taking place with other organizations for using this space as a center for generational change in our community. More information on The Hub can be found at www.gotothehub.org.
The auditorium grand opening is open to the public. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 9:45 a.m., just prior to Nebo Crossing’s 10 a.m. worship service. Grammy-nominated Christian artist Brandon Heath will be leading worship that morning, and performing a concert that evening. Concert tickets may be purchased at nebocrossing.com and are just $20 for adults, and kids 12 and younger are free with a paying adult.
A Nashville native, Heath quickly won the hearts of listeners when he released his major label debut in 2006. Along with his Grammy nominations, an American Music Award nod and an Emmy Award, Heath has three No. 1 singles to his credit, including “I’m Not Who I Was,” “Your Love” and the RIAA Platinum-certified “Give Me Your Eyes.” His eight Dove Awards include two consecutive Male Vocalist honors (2009, 2010) and a win for Song of the Year (“Give Me Your Eyes”).
He has also been recognized as a top lyricist in his field with numerous songwriting accolades, including being named BMI’s 2014 Songwriter of the Year. Heath’s artistry and ability to connect with audiences have compelled wide media coverage across the nation to platform his story and music. Highlights include coverage in The New York Times, Billboard, People magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Relevant, CBS Evening News, The Discovery Channel and as a presenter on the 54th annual Grammy Awards, according to a news release.