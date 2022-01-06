Nebo Crossing to hold grand opening of new auditorium. Christian artist Brandon Heath to perform concert.

“Everything we do today is the continuation of his heartbeat to reach our community with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” says Ritter, Nebo Crossing’s current pastor. “Preacher Bill envisioned a ministry affecting generational life change for decades to come. We honor his legacy and strive to cross into the vision he saw so many years ago in Nebo.”

Long died in April 2020, and due to COVID lockdown restrictions at the time, the church and Long family were unable to have a public memorial service. They’ve scheduled this service for Sunday, Jan. 16, at 3 p.m. in the auditorium named for him, and welcome the community to join them as they remember and celebrate his life of service to our county, according to the news release.

Nebo Crossing’s auditorium is at 263 Barnes Road, Marion, in the old Spectrum building. Along with the auditorium, the church body and partner nonprofit, The Hub, are turning this former yarn factory into a center of programs and services for all ages addressing the needs of our community. The Foothills Food Hub is already located there, and plans and discussions are taking place with other organizations for using this space as a center for generational change in our community. More information on The Hub can be found at www.gotothehub.org.