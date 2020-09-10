Nebo Crossing kids collect donations for baby drive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The children of Nebo Crossing Junior Academy (NCJA) have been busy lately collecting donations for the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center (MPCC).

"I've visited the Academy several times since it opened in 2018 and it always makes my day to see all the smiling faces," said Amy Dowdle, longtime board member of MPCC. "And I love that the children are learning how they can make a difference in their community, even at such a young age."

For the past couple of years, the staff and families of Nebo Crossing Junior Academy have sponsored a baby drive to collect much-needed items for the local pregnancy center.

Denise McCormick, director of MPCC, said, "It's such a blessing to be invited to the Academy and personally thank everyone for helping our little ones … and the children are so excited to show us everything they have collected to help babies.”

Jennifer Buchanan, director of NCJA, said these types of community projects are something they enjoy doing with the kids.