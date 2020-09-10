Nebo Crossing kids collect donations for baby drive

The children of Nebo Crossing Junior Academy (NCJA) have been busy lately collecting donations for the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center (MPCC).
"I've visited the Academy several times since it opened in 2018 and it always makes my day to see all the smiling faces," said Amy Dowdle, longtime board member of MPCC. "And I love that the children are learning how they can make a difference in their community, even at such a young age."
For the past couple of years, the staff and families of Nebo Crossing Junior Academy have sponsored a baby drive to collect much-needed items for the local pregnancy center.
Denise McCormick, director of MPCC, said, "It's such a blessing to be invited to the Academy and personally thank everyone for helping our little ones … and the children are so excited to show us everything they have collected to help babies.”
Jennifer Buchanan, director of NCJA, said these types of community projects are something they enjoy doing with the kids.
"This year has been full of uncertainty," she said. "We want to give our children a sense of pride in knowing they can help someone else, even in uncertain times. We want them to know that kindness matters, in all things. Being able to give back to local organizations is just a small way of teaching these values."
This is the third service project completed by the children of NCJA this year.
McCormick wishes to thank everyone who brought in donations and helped make this project such a sweet success.
"Our Center is a very busy place and we couldn't do what we do without the support from kind-hearted people like you," she said.
