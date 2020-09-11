NCLM award recognizes Dobson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH -- State Rep. Josh Dobson was recognized Thursday by the North Carolina League of Municipalities as its Community Champion Award recipient.

The award is presented to legislators for their dedicated support of North Carolina cities and towns. Dobson was chosen as the award’s 2020 recipient for his tireless work advocating on behalf of local governments to access more avenues for better broadband service for their residents and businesses, an issue of particular importance as more North Carolinians work and study from home during the COVID-19 crisis.

He served as a primary sponsor of HB 431 FIBER NC, which would better enable local governments to utilize their resources to partner with private internet service providers to both provide and improve service.

“Access to high-speed Internet should not be a luxury in North Carolina. I am proud to work on this legislation and I am thankful that going forward the League of Municipalities will be there to continue to fight for high-speed Internet in every corner of North Carolina,” Dobson said upon accepting the award.