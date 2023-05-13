The McDowell County Maintenance office took an award during the North Carolina Department of Transportation Division 13 Equipment Operators Safety Conference.

NCDOT says safety is the top priority at the transportation department.

That applies to the traveling public as well as its own employees, a release from the department said.

More than 100 employees from across Division 13 — Burke, Buncombe, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Rutherford and Yancey counties — recently participated in the conference at the maintenance yard in Burke County, the release said.

The annual conference showcases the skills and safety precautions taken by employees who work every day on North Carolina roads to provide visitors and residents with a safe and accommodating transportation system, it said.

NCDOT said the goals of the safety conference include helping employees sharpen their skills with an emphasis on safe procedures while operating heavy machinery. The conference competition also fosters team spirit within individual units and across the division while recognizing employees who excel at their jobs, it said.

Winners from each event will represent Division 13 at the State Equipment Operators Safety Training Conference in Raleigh on June 21.

Those winners are:

• Tractor Mower Exercise: Skyler Ramsey, Burke County Maintenance

• Single Axle Truck Exercise: Victor Worley, McDowell County Maintenance

• Tandem Axle Truck Exercise: Mark Wise, Mitchell County Maintenance

• Lowboy Truck Exercise: Coty Norton, Madison County Maintenance

• Motorgrader Exercise: Jonathon Hunter, Madison County Maintenance

• Backhoe Exercise: Rusty Beall, Buncombe County Maintenance