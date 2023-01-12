NCCARE360 reaches milestone: More than 100,000 people referred

NCCARE360, the first statewide coordinated care network in the country that better connects people to local services and resources, has reached a new milestone with more than 100,000 people in North Carolina being referred for services.

The network, available in McDowell and all other North Carolina counties, unites health care and human services organizations, assesses for and identifies unmet social needs, and enables a coordinated, person-centered approach for delivering care in North Carolina.

McDowell residents can get help and information by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting nccare360.org online.

NCCARE360 is the result of a partnership between the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the Foundation for Health Leadership & Innovation (FHLI). The NCCARE360 implementation team includes United Way of NC, NC 211, Unite Us and Expound Decision Systems.

The referral for the 100,000th person was part of the rollout of the Healthy Opportunities Pilots, the nation’s first comprehensive program to pay for non-medical services, such as food and housing, for Medicaid enrollees. A community-based nonprofit providing inspections for housing safety and quality was able to provide high-priority repairs for home accessibility and safety modifications from a referral made securely through the Platform.

In May 2019, one of the first referrals through the NCCARE360 Platform powered by Unite Us resulted in an individual finding employment assistance. For NCCARE360’s 1,000th referral, a Piedmont resident was referred to social services by a local health department’s WIC & Nutrition services and was able to receive help with diapers, bedding and other necessities for their home.

"To be healthy, it is essential to have access not only to medical care but also to non-medical drivers of health like food and housing,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS. “NCCARE360, a shared infrastructure across the state, continues to be a critical tool that improves coordination and enables a focus on whole person health."

Platform trends show that as of Nov. 30, 2022, the top five service needs by volume statewide were food assistance, housing and shelter support, individual and family support (e.g., childcare assistance), income support (e.g., emergency/one-time financial assistance), and utility bill payment assistance.

In addition to serving more than 100,000 people statewide, the NCCARE360 team continues to grow and support the network — especially in rural and under-resourced areas — to increase the capacity and efficiency of communities to respond to referrals.

The NCCARE360 network has now surpassed 3,000 organizations onboarded onto the platform and 7,500 active programs to which referrals can be made. With almost 50,000 network users actively sending and receiving referrals, almost 80% of accepted referrals are accepted in four days or less. 92% of referrals made as part of the Healthy Opportunity Pilots were accepted in fewer than three days.

“The purpose of NCCARE360 is to improve the health and well-being of all North Carolinians by recognizing there are many aspects that affect our health,” said David Reese, President and CEO of Foundation for Health Leadership & Innovation. “Today’s announcement is an important step in achieving this purpose.”

Organizations interested in joining NCCARE360 as a network partner can visit www.nccare360.org for more information. People who are interested in making a connection through NCCARE360 can visit https://nccare360.org/resources/ to request assistance.