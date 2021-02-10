 Skip to main content
NC educators, child care workers can get vaccine starting Feb. 24
NC educators, child care workers can get vaccine starting Feb. 24

  • Updated
021121-mmn-nws-cooper-p1.jpg

Another satisfied customer at the initial wave of drive-thru clinics in McDowell. Starting Feb. 24, educators, school staffers and child care workers will begin getting their vaccines.

 SUBMITTED

RALEIGH – On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. outlined a timeline for Group 3 frontline workers becoming eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, beginning with anyone working in child care or in PreK – 12 schools on Feb. 24.

“I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic to care for children and help them continue to learn,” said Governor Cooper. “Starting with a smaller number of Group 3 frontline essential workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently.”

Because vaccine supply continues to be limited and the Group 3 population of frontline essential workers is so large, the state needs to move to the next group gradually. Those working in child care and schools, such as teachers, bus and van drivers, custodial and maintenance staff, and food service workers, will be eligible first. This includes staff in child care centers and homes, Head Start Programs, Preschool and PreK programs, traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools. (See Deeper Dive for additional detail.)

States must vaccinate people in groups due to limited supply. North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents and people 65 and older. In the coming weeks, providers will continue to vaccinate these groups. More than 40 percent of North Carolina’s residents 65 and older have been vaccinated.

Under the timeline outlined Wednesday, the state plans to move to additional frontline workers on March 10.

“Vaccine supply limitations continue to impact how fast we can get all North Carolinians vaccinated,” said Secretary Cohen. “Keep doing the 3Ws. Wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. And be sure to visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information.”

NCDHHS is working with partners to develop operational guidance to support child care and school staff in accessing vaccines. However, current prevention measures will not change. Schools can and should be providing in-person instruction. Under robust safety measures, all students can be in classrooms, with middle and high school students also following six-feet social distancing protocols.

As of Wednesday, North Carolina had administered more than 1 million first doses of vaccine and more than 1.5 million total doses.

North Carolina is expected to receive more doses of vaccine over the coming weeks heading into March. This increase and certainty of advance knowledge into the supply chain several weeks out has allowed the state to plan to open vaccinations to group 3. As state officials receive more supply information, additional operational guidance will continue to be provided.

Detailed information about each vaccine group is online at YourShotYourSpot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

The Latest Numbers

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 12 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,450 positive cases. There have been 38,098 tests conducted, 33,459 negative results and 189 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 228 individuals in quarantine, 4,153 out of quarantine and 69 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 19%, according to a news release.

McDowell County Health Department, along with McDowell County Emergency Services, continue to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65 years of age and older, by appointment only. Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them, according to a news release.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 5,121

• Second doses: 841

• Total doses administered 5,962

The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:

• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Feb. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

