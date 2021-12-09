NC 2022 filing period suspended, primaries pushed back.

The 2022 filing period is on hold and primaries have been pushed back to May 17 following a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court.
The high court wants a trial court to rule on the merits of two ongoing redistricting lawsuits by Jan. 11, Carolina Journal News Service reported.
"In light of the great public interest in the subject matter of these cases, the importance of the issues to the constitutional jurisprudence of this State, and the need for urgency in reaching a final resolution on the merits at the earliest possible opportunity, the Court grants a preliminary injunction and temporarily stays the candidate-filing period for the 2022 elections for all offices until such time as a final judgment on the merits of plaintiffs' claims, including any appeals, is entered and a remedy, if any is required, has been ordered," according to the Supreme Court's order.
What about candidates who have already filed?
"Any individual who has already filed to run for public office in 2022 and whose filing has been accepted by the appropriate board of elections, will be deemed to have filed for the same office under the new election schedule for the May 2022 primary unless they provide timely notice of withdrawal of their candidacy to the board of elections during the newly-established filing period," the Supreme Court orders.
Before the suspension of the filing period, 11 local candidates stepped forward to officially declare their plans to seek elected office in McDowell County.
The candidate filing for the 2022 primary elections began Monday, Dec. 6 at noon and was originally scheduled to end Friday, Dec. 17 at noon. Candidates for local office filed at the McDowell County Board of Elections building, located at 2458 N.C. 226 South, Marion. Other offices require that the candidate file with the N.C. Board of Elections in Raleigh.
Before the filing period was suspended, the following people filed to run for offices in McDowell:
• Ricky Buchanan, 47, of P.O. Box 3026, Marion, filed Monday to run for another term as sheriff of McDowell County. He is a Republican.
• Melissa Holland Adams, 52, of 2830 Hankins Road, Marion also filed Monday to run for another term as the clerk of Superior Court. She is also a Republican.
• Brenda Morgan Vaughn, 67, of 897 Bethel Church Road in Marion filed Monday to run for another term on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. She is a Republican and is retired from working with the Sheriff’s Office.
• David Walker, 52, of 160 West Payne Road in Marion filed Monday to seek another term on the McDowell County Commissioners. He is a Republican and works in finance and real estate.
• Tony G. Brown, 66, of 159 Brown Farm Drive in Marion filed Monday to seek another term on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. He is also a Republican and is a retired general contractor.
• Greg Barksdale, 58, of 19 Woodland Drive, Marion, filed Monday to run for the Marion District seat on the McDowell County Board of Education. The race is non-partisan. Barksdale is retired from working in state administration.
• Randy Branton, 60, of 145 Brewer Drive in Marion filed Monday as a Democratic challenger for the office of sheriff. He now works with Broughton police under the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
• Lisa Morgan, 58, of 6379 U.S. 221 South, Marion, filed Tuesday as a challenger for the Glenwood seat on the Board of Education. The race is non-partisan.
• Dudley Greene, 58, of 87 Nix Creek Church Road, Marion, filed Tuesday to seek another term in the N.C. House of Representatives, 85th District seat. He is a Republican and retired sheriff of McDowell.
• Lynn Greene, 63, of 5705 Sugar Hill Road, Marion, filed Tuesday to run for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. Greene is a Republican and is retired from law enforcement. Even though he is filing as a challenger, he is a former county commissioner.
• Eddie Shuford, 65, of 131 Hemlock Hills Estates Drive in Marion filed Tuesday as a challenger for the McDowell County Board of Education’s Pleasant Gardens seat. He is the industry training director at McDowell Technical Community College.
Mitch Kokai of the Carolina Journal contributed to his report.