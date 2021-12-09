NC 2022 filing period suspended, primaries pushed back.

The 2022 filing period is on hold and primaries have been pushed back to May 17 following a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court.

The high court wants a trial court to rule on the merits of two ongoing redistricting lawsuits by Jan. 11, Carolina Journal News Service reported.

"In light of the great public interest in the subject matter of these cases, the importance of the issues to the constitutional jurisprudence of this State, and the need for urgency in reaching a final resolution on the merits at the earliest possible opportunity, the Court grants a preliminary injunction and temporarily stays the candidate-filing period for the 2022 elections for all offices until such time as a final judgment on the merits of plaintiffs' claims, including any appeals, is entered and a remedy, if any is required, has been ordered," according to the Supreme Court's order.

What about candidates who have already filed?