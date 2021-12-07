Native American teacher shares her culture with Eastfield students

During the season of thanks, kindergarteners were taught a deeper meaning of the holiday from their very own Native American educator.
Kindergarten teacher Laura Mykel at Eastfield Global Magnet School is from the Onondaga tribe of the Iroquois nation. Both kindergarten classes at Eastfield dove into a weeklong study of different nations, including Tribes of the Great Plains, Cherokee – both in North Carolina and Oklahoma, and the Woodland Tribes.
“I love sharing my culture because children, especially at this time of year, learn about the first Thanksgiving and that Native Americans lived in the past,” said Mykel. “I try to show them that we are still here.”
The class looked at pictures in books and talked about movies they may have seen, showing Native Americans in mostly stereotypical roles. Mykel also brought in lots of artifacts, and she even taught the kids a round dance.
“I think it's important for children to know about all the contributions Natives have made to this country. I wear buckskin while I do my presentation, but I also share my traditional Iroquois regalia as well,” said Mykel. “I bring my father's gustawah, or headpiece, because they are used to seeing war bonnets. Even though they are only in kindergarten, they have learned so much and have a greater appreciation of Native people. I have been sharing my culture for many years at schools in Florida when I lived there and now that I moved to Marion.”
Facts about the Onondaga Nation
(source: www.onondaganation.org)
- The present-day territory of the Onondaga Nation (“People of the Hills”) is approximately 7,300 acres just south of Syracuse near Nedrow, New York.
Between 1788 and 1822, the Onondaga Nation lost possession of approximately 95% of its land through a series of illegal “takings” by the State of New York.
- Onondaga (the keepers of the Central Fire) is considered to be the capital of the Haudenosaunee, a name meaning “People of the Longhouse.” The Haudenosaunee are sometimes referred to as the Iroquois Confederacy, or Six Nations.
- The Haudenosaunee was founded at Onondaga after the Peace Maker visited the warring nations. This is estimated to have occurred around the year 1000 A.D. The five original nations of the Haudenosaunee were the Mohawks, Oneidas, Onondagas, Cayugas and Senecas. The Tuscaroras joined the confederacy in the early 1700s.
- The nations of the Haudenosaunee came together after agreeing to work together peacefully rather than continuing to battle each other. They established a democratic system of government led by a Grand Council consisting of chiefs from each nation. These chiefs worked with clan mothers to ensure the preservation and well-being of the Haudenosaunee.
- The Haudenosaunee is considered to be one of the oldest participatory democracies on earth, and provided an important structural model for the Founding Fathers developing the United States Constitution.
- The Haudenosaunee became the greatest Indian power in colonial America, with a homeland that spanned northern New York between the Hudson and Niagara rivers and an influence that extended from the Ottawa River to the Chesapeake Bay and from New England to Illinois.
- The Onondaga Nation maintains traditional cultural views and a traditional system of government. The Nation does not permit the sale of alcohol and has opposed casinos and online gaming.
The Haudenosaunee are known internationally as a peaceful people, with a heritage of statesmanship, government/law and an oral tradition passed from generation to generation.
- Onondaga remains the meeting place for the Grand Council of Chiefs, the traditional ruling body for the Haudenosaunee. The Longhouse serves as a place of spiritual, cultural and social activities, the seat of government and symbol of security.