Native American teacher shares her culture with Eastfield students

During the season of thanks, kindergarteners were taught a deeper meaning of the holiday from their very own Native American educator.

Kindergarten teacher Laura Mykel at Eastfield Global Magnet School is from the Onondaga tribe of the Iroquois nation. Both kindergarten classes at Eastfield dove into a weeklong study of different nations, including Tribes of the Great Plains, Cherokee – both in North Carolina and Oklahoma, and the Woodland Tribes.

“I love sharing my culture because children, especially at this time of year, learn about the first Thanksgiving and that Native Americans lived in the past,” said Mykel. “I try to show them that we are still here.”

The class looked at pictures in books and talked about movies they may have seen, showing Native Americans in mostly stereotypical roles. Mykel also brought in lots of artifacts, and she even taught the kids a round dance.