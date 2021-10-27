Native American leader, poet to speak in Marion

A nationally recognized Native American poet and storyteller will bring her creative words to Marion on Sunday.

Mildred “Tinker” Schuman is a free verse published poet, artist, storyteller, tribal elder and spiritual helper. She is a member of the Ojibwe Nation of Lac du Flambeau, Wis. Her native name is Migizikwe, or Eagle Woman.

She will speak and do a poetry reading at noon Sunday at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marion, according to the Rev. Erin Kirby, rector of the church.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was privileged to be included in a few of the projects she developed to bring people together to build relationships and understanding,” said Kirby of Schuman. “She is an inspiring leader.”

Schuman attended the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and creative writing. As a poet, her work is established in Native American heritage but is related to all walks of life. She is the author of a trilogy titled “Reflections” with the first volume titled “Reborn in the Sun.” She is also the co-author of “The Healing Blanket” and a poetry CD “All My Relatives: Nin De Was Maa,” according to a published biography.